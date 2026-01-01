PFL Brussels Full Card Confirmed For May 23rd At The ING Arena – Breaking MMA News







The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the full card for PFL Brussels on Saturday, May 23 at the ING Arena in Brussels, Belgium.

Namur’s undefeated No. 9 ranked Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Habirora (8-0) will top the bill in his home country as he looks to recreate the magic from last year’s first round KO in Brussels, this time against MMA legend Benson “Smooth” Henderson (30-12) who steps into the spotlight once more as he attempts to add another scalp to his collection.

The co-main event will feature Paris’ Taylor “Double Impact” Lapilus (24-4), who is riding a five-fight win streak after most recently knocking out Team Khabib’s Kasum Kasumov, and will return to action against Oldbury’s Jake “White Kong” Hadley (12-5). The Englishman grabbed headlines last year for pulling off the rare Scottish Twister submission and looks to stop the momentum of the Frenchman in Brussels.

Also newly announced on the card is Belgium’s Khamzat “Borz” Abaev (5-1), who has only won via finish and is looking for redemption after his PFL debut loss last year. His Welterweight match-up will be against Moldova’s Luca Poclit (10-2), who trains out of SBG in Dublin and was previously on a 10-fight win streak until his last outing, and looks to restart another impressive run in Brussels.

The PFL Brussels preliminary card is set to be broadcast in the U.S on the ESPN App from 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, with the main card broadcasting from 4pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

Completed PFL Brussels Main Card:

ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium

9:00pm CEST | 4:00pm ET | 1:00pm PT | Saturday, May 23

RMC Sport (France) | ESPN App (U.S.)

Welterweight Main Event Bout: #9-Patrick Habirora (8-0) vs. Benson Henderson (30-12)

Bantamweight Co-Main Event: #4-Taylor Lapilus vs. Jake Hadley (12-5)

Middleweight Bout: #8-Boris Atangana (8-0) vs. Jared Gooden (23-11)

Bantamweight Bout: #5-Marcirley Alves (15-4) vs. Naoki Inoue (20-5)

Featherweight Bout: #8-Asaël Adjoudj (10-1) vs. Keisuke Sasu (14-4-1)

Completed PFL Brussels Preliminary Card:

6:00pm CEST | 1:00pm ET | 10:00am PT | Saturday, May 23

RMC Sport (France) | ESPN App (U.S.)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Donegi Abena (0-0) vs. Joe Schilling (4-6)

Bantamweight Bout: Baris Adiguzel (10-1) vs. Gustavo Oliveira (12-2)

Lightweight Bout: Amin Ayoub (24-7-1) vs. Tim Wilde (18-7-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Movsar Ibragimov (7-1) vs. Youssouf Binate (6-1)

Featherweight Bout: Adam Meskini (10-3) vs. Keweny Lopes (12-4-1)

Welterweight Bout: Rustam Serbiev (9-5) vs. Ashley Reece (9-3)

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, May 2 – PFL Sioux Falls – Sanford Pentagon – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Saturday, May 23 – PFL Brussels – ING Arena – Brussels, Belgium

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