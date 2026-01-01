Official ‘Revolution’ Weights Are In From Cork Ireland – Breaking Boxing News







Main Event (L-R) – Nick Hall, promoter Gary Hyde and Tommy Hyde

(Photo by Doug Minihane)

The official weigh-in for tomorrow’s “Revolution” pro boxing card, presented by NoWhere2Hyde Promotions, was held today in Cork, Ireland.

Tomorrow’s action will be streamed live globally via www.trillertv.com from Parochial Hall in Gurranabraher, Cork, Ireland.

Official weights are below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS – 10 ROUNDS

Tommy “The Governor” Hyde (14-0, 9 KOs), Cork, Ireland 173.2 lbs.

Mick “The Hammer” Hall (15-3, 2 KOs), Preston, Lancashire, UK 172.8 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHT – 4 ROUNDS

Ryan McCarthy (Pro Debut), Cork, Ireland 147.6 lbs.

Wendall “Para” Da Costa Santos (1-7, 1 KO), São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil 146.8 lbs.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Brian “Bone Breaker” Long (3-0, 2 KOs), Cork, Ireland 171.6 lbs.

Ife Jarrett (0-12-1), London, UK 176.4 lbs.

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