Official Results From Saturday’s SD Fight Night: Family Business – Breaking Boxing News







SD Fight Night: Family Business, presented by G2G Promotions and Frontwave Arena, delivered a highly successful debut, setting the tone for a new era of boxing in San Diego. Broadcast live across North America by Integrated Sports Media on major cable providers, DISH, and digital platforms including Bash.tv, PPV.com, TrillerTV, and Fubo, the event marked a historic milestone—drawing the largest attendance for a boxing event in Frontwave Arena history at 5,000 tickets sold.

In the double main event and final fight of the evening, San Diego’s Julius “JuJu” Ballo (3-0) rose to the occasion in the toughest test of his young career, earning a unanimous decision victory over heavy-handed Roman Reyes (6-2, 5 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. Drawing from an uber-successful amateur career that included more than 60 bouts, the 2024 Golden Gloves champion showcased his speed, composure, and ring IQ, consistently picking his shots while neutralizing Reyes’ power. Despite Reyes entering the bout with five knockout wins and a reputation as a dangerous finisher, Ballo controlled the tempo throughout, using sharp combinations and disciplined movement to keep his opponent at bay.

Building on back-to-back statement wins to begin his professional career, Ballo once again displayed the maturity of a seasoned fighter, further solidifying his status as one of San Diego’s brightest young prospects. With another dominant performance in front of his hometown crowd, Ballo continued to deliver on the promise that has followed him since his standout amateur days.

“I took this fight minute by minute, punch by punch,” said Ballo. “This is only my third professional fight, but as the fight went on, I felt more and more comfortable. I thank my coaches for the brilliant gameplan. Reyes had a lot of experience, but I studied so hard for this fight. Everything in the ring comes naturally to me. I was born for this; I know boxing is my purpose. It was a great feeling to see 5,000 fans in attendance. I want all the smoke. I’ll fight whoever. I have a big fight coming up pretty soon.”

In the evening’s first half of the double main event, Ballo’s cousin Jonny Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) remained unbeaten with a dominant performance over the dangerous William King (6-4-2, 3 KOs). Mansour controlled the fight from start to finish, badly hurting the Perris, Calif., resident in both the opening and final rounds. Displaying sharp footwork, speed, and composed aggression, Mansour dictated the pace throughout, leaving King unable to mount a consistent response. Attention turned to the judges following the action-packed eight round fight with Mansour registering a landslide decision victory. In an emotional moment before his walkout alongside the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, Mansour also shared a heartfelt tribute honoring his late mother, who passed away last year.

“It’s a blessing to share the card with my cousin JuJu,” said Mansour. “San Diego doesn’t have a world champion. Imagine if JuJu and I became world champions on the same night. This event marked a huge milestone for us. I asked everyone to put on a fight in San Diego, and no one wanted to do it. I bet on myself and chose to put my promoter hat on. SD Fight Night: Family Business was a major investment, and it paid off. King was an extremely tough opponent, and I was trying to get him out of there. I couldn’t have done this without God, my family, and my fans.”

In a clash between two highly touted undefeated welterweights, Daniel Morales (9-0, 5 KOs) protected his perfect professional record against Alejandro Quintana (7-1-1, 5 KOs). Morales became the aggressor early in round one and forced Tijuana, Mexico’s Quintana onto his back foot throughout the six round battle. Nearly ending the contest in the final minute of the last round, Morales preserved his undefeated record.

Fighting out of Oceanside, Calif., Angel Munoz (9-2, 5 KOs) delivered a near-perfect performance against Cruz Becerra (3-2, 1 KO) in a six round super welterweight bout. Successfully out-striking the Mexico native, Munoz scored a second-round knockdown and pushed the pace in the sixth round en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Pedro Angel Cruz (6-6, 4 KOs) from San Jose, Calif., stormed into hostile territory and wasted no time against San Diego veteran Angel Estrada (12-2-1, 9 KOs). Cruz took control immediately, cutting off the ring and pressuring from the opening bell before unloading a sharp three-punch left-hand combination from his southpaw stance that resulted in a devastating first round knockout, handing Estrada his first defeat since 2011.

Undefeated San Diego prospect Richard Fernandez Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) displayed incredible durability and grit in his super bantamweight outing against Wild Card Boxing Gym’s Sugary Montales (6-3, 4 KOs). With both pugilists pushed to their limits and each scoring a knockdown in round two, Fernandez Jr. bullishly claimed a unanimous decision victory after six rounds.

Competing for the first time in his hometown of Oceanside, Calif., Kyle Erwin (11-3, 5 KOs) saw his hand raised following a back-and-forth brawl against Phoenix’s Jose Marruffo (15-20-2, 2 KOs). With the raucous Frontwave Arena crowd backing him, Erwin strategically countered the aggressive Marruffo before ultimately scoring a fifth-round knockout.

In a bantamweight tilt, Pomona, Calif.’s Isaac Anguiano (11-1-1, 5 KOs) quickly found his rhythm, pitching a shutout against Jose Negrete (4-3, 4 KOs). Chula Vista, Calif.’s John Ornelas (6-2-1, 3 KOs) dominantly inserted himself back in the win column following an overwhelming first round TKO victory over Brandon Mendoza (6-12, 6 KOs). Making a statement in his professional debut in front of his hometown crowd, San Diego’s Angel de la Cruz Ramirez (1-0, 1 KO) made quick work of Mexico City native Antonio Sosa (1-1, 1 KO), earning a first round knockout win. Franklin Garcia (2-0, 2 KOs) of Vista, Calif. kicked off the night of action in spectacular fashion, swarming North Carolina’s Rahmel McKinley (1-3) to secure a first round knockout victory.

See below for the official results and scores:

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT DOUBLE-MAIN EVENT – 6 ROUNDS

Julius Ballo (3-0) defeated Roman Reyes (6-2, 5 KOs) via unanimous decision

Scorecards: 60-54, 60-54, 60-54

LIGHTWEIGHT DOUBLE-MAIN EVENT – 8 ROUNDS

Jonny Mansour (7-0, 2 KOs) defeated William King (6-4-2, 3 KOs) via unanimous decision

Scorecards: 80-72, 80-72, 80-72

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT – 6 ROUNDS

Daniel Morales (9-0, 5 KOs) defeated Alejandro Quintana (7-1-1, 5 KOs) via unanimous decision victory

Scorecards: 60-54, 60-54, 60-54

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT BOUT – 6 ROUNDS

Angel Munoz (9-2, 5 KOs) defeated Cruz Becerra (3-2, 1 KO) via unanimous decision

Scorecards: 57-56, 57-56, 58-55

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT- 6 ROUNDS

Pedro Angel Cruz (6-6, 4 KOs) defeated Angel Estrada (12-2-1, 9 KOs) via first round knockout (2:01)

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT – 6 ROUNDS

Richard Fernandez Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated Sugary Montales (6-3, 4 KOs) via unanimous decision

Scorecards: 59-55, 59-55, 59-55

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT – 6 ROUNDS

Kyle Erwin (11-3, 5 KOs) defeated Jose Marruffo (15-20-2, 2 KOs) via fifth round knockout (2:08)

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT – 6 ROUNDS

Isaac Anguiano (11-1-1, 5 KOs) defeated Jose Negrete (4-3, 4 KOs) via unanimous decision

Scorecards: 60-54, 60-54, 60-54

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT – 4 ROUNDS

John Ornelas (6-2-1, 3 KOs) defeated Brandon Mendoza (6-12, 6 KOs) via first round knockout (2:58)

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT – 4 ROUNDS

Angel de la Cruz Ramirez (1-0, 1 KO) defeated Antonio Sosa (1-1, 1 KO) via first round knockout (2:30)

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT – 4 ROUNDS

Franklin Garcia (2-0, 2 KOs) defeated Rahmel McKinley (1-3) via first round knockout (2:19)

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