Kristian “KP” Prenga Developing Into Albanian Heavyweight Boxing GOAT







Heavy-handed Kristian “KP” Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) is on a mission to be crowned the greatest Albanian heavyweight professional boxer of all-time. The 34-year-old Prenga’s ultimate goal, however, is to become world champion of boxing’s most celebrated weight class.

“I don’t only want to be the greatest heavyweight from Albania,” the humble Prenga explained. “What I really want is to be the heavyweight champion of the world. That’s what I’m working on, but it’s not what I talk about as that is not my style. I just work hard in the gym and how I live outside the gym to achieve this goal.”

Prenga, a two-time European kickboxing champion with no amateur boxing background, has clearly transitioned successfully to pro boxing.

“As his manager,” NYC lawyer Keith Sullivan stated, “I can tell you Kristian Prenga isn’t just chasing wins, he is on a mission to become Albania’s top heavyweight and a real force on the world heavyweight stage. We’re building Kristian the right way and make no mistake, the goal is for him to be recognized as Albania’s number one heavyweight while competing with the best globally.”

Now fighting out of Edgewater, New Jersey, Prenga stands 6’ 5”, weighs 260 pounds, and packs lethal punches. “KP” sports a maximum knockout percentage of 100%, 20-for-20. He is riding a 16-fight win streak and is scheduled to fight again in June.

His lone loss was in his fifth pro fight, 9 years ago to Govanni Auriemma, by way of points (77-74) in their 8-round bout in Albania.

There has never been an Albanian world heavyweight champion of a major sanctioning body in pro boxing. In fact, no Albanian pro boxer has ever won a major world title (WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF). Jurgen Uldedaj did capture the IBO cruiserweight world title last year.

Other leading Albania-born pro boxers include welterweight (and former kickboxer) Florian “The Albanian King” Marku (13-1-1, 8 KOs, 2018-2024), super welterweight Ermal “The Albanian Sniper” Hadribeaj (22-0-1, 8 KOs, 2019-present), middleweight Kreshnik “The Eagle” Qato (30-9, 5 KOs, 2001-2014), and light heavyweight Amarildo Bakaj (14-0, 14 KOs, 2019-present).

Prenga has rapidly built a dedicated following, particularly among Albanians in New York/New Jersey, in addition to back home in Albania.

Sullivan, a former New York State Athletic Commission Deputy Commissioner, also manages 3-time, 2-division World Champion Miyo Yoshida (18-5), Bronx NYPD officer Nisa Rodriguez (4-1, 2 KOs), and featherweight prospect Brooklyn Barwick (4-1, 4 KOs). Sullivan co-manages IBF Welterweight World title challenger Paddy “The Real Deal” Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) and his cousin, middleweight Jim Donovan (2-0, 1 KO), alongside coach and ex-world champion Andy Lee.

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