World Super Flyweight Contender John “Scrappy” Ramirez Waiting For Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’ Final Decision – Boxing News







World super flyweight contender John “Scrappy” Ramirez (17-1, 9 KOs), currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), is still waiting for Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs) to decide if he’ll move up to campaign as a bantamweight boxer, which would open Ramirez’ path to change for one of Rodriguez’ three super flyweight world title belts.

“I’ve had some unique experiences the last 5 years,” LA native Ramirez said. “In my soul, I haven’t fulfilled my goal yet. I’m isolated and focused on that (winning a world title). I have had extra time to travel and train with friends like Regis Prograis in Texas to learn more and stay refreshed.

“I just need to continue trusting the process in boxing. As a fighter, I don’t like sitting around waiting for the pieces to move. We have a plan and it includes options. Regardless of the situation, I will continue to get better, and most importantly keep winning.”

Rodriguez is the unified super flyweight world champion of the WBA, World Boxing Organization (WBO), and World Boxing Council. (WBC). Ramirez has been the WBA No. 1 contender since this past January. He is also rated No. 6 by the WBO and No. 12 by the WBC. Rumors were flying around that Rodriguez was ready to relinquish his three super flyweight crowns and would move up in weight to challenge one of the world bantamweight champions.

Recent reports have Rodrigez, who was also a unified flyweight world champion, moving up to challenge WBA secondary bantamweight world champion Antonio Vargas (18-1-1, 11 KOs) on June 13. However, Rodriguez is not giving up his super flyweight title belts, at least not right now, because he’s also leaving the door open to fight Japan’s undisputed junior featherweight king Naoya “Monster” Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs), who faces former IBF and WBC World Bantamweight Champion Junto “Big Bang” Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs) on May 2nd in Tokyo.

Where does that leave “Scrappy”?

Good question!

Wilbaldo Garcia Perez (23-6-2, 13 KOs) is the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight World Champion, but Ramirez isn’t rated among the top 15 by the IBF to be eligible to fight Perez, who is scheduled to defend his title on June 6 versus Andrew Maloney (28-4, 18 KOs).

The first time he was the No. 1 contender in the WBA, “Scrappy” accepted a fight with David Jimenez (18-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBA Interim Super Flyweight Championship. Ramirez simply wasn’t ready for that challenge. The more experienced Jimenez gave “Scrappy” the lone loss of his pro career in their title fight, back on April 20, 2024, by way of a 12-round unanimous decision. Jimenez, though, was committed to his April 20th fight against Ayumu Sano (11-0-1, 5 KOs) that was recently canceled.

A match versus future Hall of Famer Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (53-4, 42 KOs), the 5-time, 4-division world champion from Nicaragua, who is ranked No, 2 by the WBA, is certainly appealing to Rameriz, but the 38-year-old Gonzalez has only fought once in each of the past two years.

Slim pickings are left for Ramirez, who understands the need for his continued patience.

“It’s not an easy task,” Ramirez admitted. “All of these questions will be answered in time. I can’t fight the unknown. I’ll keep training hard, eating right, and surrounding myself with good people. I’m grateful to my promoter, Golden Boy, for giving me the right opportunities, as well as my manager (David Shu, 3 Point Management), who has gotten me the best fights available since I turned pro . And, of course, my trainer, Julian Chua, who I see more of than anybody in my life. I see him every day and he’s sacrificed so much for me. Remember, he doesn’t get paid unless I fight. Boxing is his life and I’m so lucky to have somebody all-in like Coach, who cares so much about all his fighters. This is the life I chose and I’m really enjoying it.”

Ramirez, 29, last fought this past January 16th, in which he won a 10-round decision over Byron Rojas (29-5-3, 12 KOs).

“Scrappy” is managed by 3 Point Management (3 PM), which has a growing stable of gifted boxers including WBA & WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs), WBA No. 1-rated world super flyweight title contender John “Scrappy” Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs), former WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (21-3, 17 KOs), former WBA Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight Champion, WBA No. 5-rated super middleweight Darius Fulghum (14-1-1, 12 KOs), Canadian Kareem “Supreme” Hackett (13-1, 7 KOs), Armenian featherweight Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (23-6, 17 Kos), and German junior welterweight Simon “Saucy” Vollmer (7-0, 3 KOs).

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