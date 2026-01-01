Canadian Lightweight Prospect Eric Basran To Headline “The Homecoming” In WBC Title Fight May 30 In Metro Vancouver – Breaking Boxing News







Canadian lightweight prospect Eric Basran (8-1, 3 KOs) will headline “The Homecoming” professional boxing card, presented by his promoter, Three Lions Promotions, on May 30th at Royal King Palace in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The 27-year-old Basran will take on Chilean Lightweight Champion Sebastian “Cerberus” Caucaman (5-1-1, 2 KOs) in the 10-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver Lightweight title.

The 27-year-old Basran, who fights out of Surrey, British Columbia in Canada, gained invaluable experience competing in last year’s World Boxing Council Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, in which he suffered his first loss as a pro in the second round of tournament competition.

“This will be the biggest fight of my life,” Basran said. “I learned so much in Saudi Arabia and I will be showcasing my improved skills to people who mean the most to me, my family and friends. I’m excited to be headlining at home and fighting for the WBC belt. Surrey gets to see the best of Eric Basran, one they’ve never seen before. I’m ready to make a major statement.”

While Basran will be fighting in his first scheduled 10-round bout, Caucaman defeated Felipe Pizarro (3-3-1) last October, by way of a one-sided 10-round unanimous decision (100-90 X 2, 98-92), for the Chilean lightweight crown.

“With Eric Basran returning after competing internationally, along with a strong supporting lineup, fans can expect a high-quality night of action,” Three Lions Promotions managing director Daniel Otter commented.

Former CPBC Canadian (amateur) Champion, Surrey light heavyweight Buneet “Surrey’s Lion” Bisla (14-1, 7 KOs), will face TBA in the 8-round, co-feature event.

A Special Super Middleweight Attraction showcases reigning Canadian Champion John-Michael “J-Money” Bianco (9-1, 4 KOs) in an 8-round non-title fight against undefeated Surrey’s Harkirat Nijjar (6-0, 5 KOs), a 2020 BC Provincial Champion.

Other pro boxers scheduled to be action on “The Homecoming” card include Vancouver flyweight Nyousha “Superfly” Nakhjiri (5-0, 2 KOs), 2025 Canadian Elite National Champion, Hamilton bantamweight Meilyn Sanchez Martinez (3-0, 1 KO), and Toronto welterweight Vadym Klym (2-0, 0 KOs).

“This card reflects the strength and depth of Canadian boxing right now,” Otter added. “We’re bringing together fighters at different stages of their careers who are looking to take meaningful steps forward.”

Card subject to change.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt