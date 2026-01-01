Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition Lands On Nintendo Switch 2 Today – Breaking Gamer News







The Action-Horror Alien Shooter Will Also Come to PlayStation 4 Soon

WHAT:

Survios, the game studio behind games from globally beloved franchises, expanded the availability of its acclaimed game Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition to Nintendo Switch™ 2 today. The action-horror Alien shooter will also be released for PlayStation®4 in the near future. Just in time for Alien Day on April 26, these new editions expands the game’s previous availability on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, PC and VR platforms.

New to the Nintendo Switch™ 2 edition, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition optimizes the functionality of the console’s mouse controls. When a Joy-Con is detached and placed on a surface, the game instantly switches to precision mouse aiming with no settings changes required, enabling players with more accurate controls and better aim.

True to the Alien franchise, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition captures the raw horror so viscerally captured by the films. Players step into the boots of rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks in a terrifying story set between the Alien and Aliens films. While investigating a distress call on the remote planet Purdan, Zula uncovers a secret Gemini Exoplanet Solutions blacksite facility overrun by Xenomorphs. Aided by her synthetic companion, Davis 01, Zula must fight to survive against the ferocious and unpredictable threat of the Xenomorph incursion.

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition delivers a cinematic action-horror experience with stunning visuals, 3D audio, Joy-Con mouse controller integration, and more, all of which combine to make players feel like they’ve truly entered the world of Alien.

WHEN:

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch™ 2

A new trailer for today’s launch is available now at: [URL]

WHERE:

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition can be purchased at Nintendo eShop [URL]. The game is also available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

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