Darius Fulghum Shifts Training From Home in Houston to Los Angeles – Boxing News







Houston-based super middleweight Darius “DFG” Fulgham (14-1-1, 12 KOs) has shifted his training site to Brickhouse Boxing Club for multiple changes that needed attention after his last two disappointing performances.

The state-of-the-art Brickhouse Boxing Club is located in North Hollywood, where Fulghum has joined 3 Point Management (3 PM) and Golden Boy Promotions stablemates – unified world cruiserweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) and WBA No. 1rated super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (16-1, 9 KOs) – training there for most of this year.

In addition to getting elite sparring, Fulghum has been working with one of boxing’s leading young trainers, Juian Chua, who trains “Zurdo” and “Scrappy,” as well as middleweight prospect Eric Priest (16-0-1, 8 KOs). Fulghum’s longtime coach, Darnell Person, is still in Darius’ corner and he has been at many of Fulghum’s training sessions at Brickhouse.

“We’ve been making a lot of changes,” WBA No. 5-rated Fulghum explained, “to try and get back to the fundamentals. I’ve been at Brickhouse for most of this year and there is a lot of great talent here like ‘Zurdo.’ It’s been great to be in a different environment, which has put me back in a great mindset. I’m improving my craft and when I get back in the ring everyone will see the new, improved version. I’m working on facets of my game that I strayed from to become more of a well-rounded fighter.”

In his last fight this past November, Fulghum fought David Stevens (15-2) to a 10-round majority draw, one fight after Darius suffered his lone loss as a professional to Bektemir Melikuziev (15-1) nearly one year ago by way of a 12-round unanimous decision.

Fulghum also acknowledged that his super middleweight division is wide open with Terence Crawford’s retirement and the imposing Texan believes he needs to get into the contemporary title hunt with the likes of legendary Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs), reigning IBF world champion Osleys Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs), WBC world champion Christian Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs), WBC Interim Champion Lester Martinez (20-0-1, 16 KOs), Diego Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs), WBA world champion Jose Armando Resendiz (16-2 (11 KOs), former IBF world champion Caleb Plant (23-3, 14 KOs), and scheduled (May 23rd) WBO world title challenger Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs).

“This is a pivotal time,” Fulghum said. “Let’s see what happens next. I need to come back with a dominating performance in my next fight (tentatively slated for May 22nd) and wipe away the memories of my last two fights. I’ll be back to show everybody that I’m really that guy!”

Fulghum was a decorated amateur boxer who was ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight, but as a professional he’s fought strictly as a super middleweight. He was the 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament Champion, and he also won the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He earned a nursing degree from Prairie View A & M University during COVID-19.

Fulghum is working with 3 Point Management (3 PM), which has a growing stable of gifted boxers including WBA & WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs), WBA No. 1-rated world super flyweight title contender John “Scrappy” Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs), former WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (21-3, 17 KOs), former WBA Inter-Continental Light Heavyweight Champion, Canadian Kareem “Supreme” Hackett (13-1, 7 KOs), Armenian featherweight Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (23-6, 17 KOs), and German junior welterweight Simon “Saucy” Vollmer (7-0, 3 KOs).

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