PFL Mena Kicks Off 2026 Season in Dubai at Coca- Cola Arena on May 24th – Breaking MMA News







The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia, the 2026 PFL MENA season opener will take place on May 24 (Sunday), live from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The event will feature athletes representing eleven nations across the region, highlighting the depth and unity of mixed martial arts in the Middle East and North Africa. Tickets are on sale now via coca-cola-arena.com with an early bird discount valid for 7 days, ending on April 29.

Headlining the event, the UAE’s Mohammad “The UAE Warrior” Yahya (12-6) makes his PFL debut against Tunisia’s Mehdi Saadi (6-2) in a Featherweight Quarterfinal bout. Yahya enters as one of the region’s most established fighters and returns to compete on home soil in a key main event opportunity.

Meanwhile, Saadi brings a balanced skill set and momentum into the match-up. Both fighters will look to secure a place in the next round of the PFL MENA Featherweight Tournament.

In the co-main event, Morocco’s Salah “Supersalah” Eddine Hamli (11-0) faces Algeria’s Ylies “Broly” Djiroun (24-9) in a lightweight bout. Hamli enters the tournament undefeated following a dominant championship run last season, where he established himself as one of the region’s top lightweight finishers. Djiroun, meanwhile, brings veteran experience and a well-rounded skill set, having competed across multiple international promotions.

The card will also feature the highly-anticipated debut of rising Emirati MMA star Zamzam Al Hammadi. The 18-year old Al Hammadi signed with PFL MENA last year, bringing with her championships in MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“Dubai is a key market for PFL MENA and a global hub for sport and entertainment, making it the ideal stage for our 2026 season opener, aptly titled ‘Pride of Arabia,’” said Jerome Mazet, General Manager of PFL MENA. “Dubai has consistently shown its passion for MMA, and we are excited to bring local stars like Mohammad Yahya and Zamzam Al Hammadi to perform in front of a home crowd. As the beating heart of sport and entertainment in the Arab world, Dubai offers a truly unique atmosphere, with athletes representing multiple nations, we know fans from across the region will be in the arena to support their own. There’s no city that connects cultures, fans and fighters quite like Dubai.”

PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia Card

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE

May 24 | 5pm GST

Starzplay (MENA)

Featherweight Tournament Quarterfinal Main Event: Mohammad Yahya (12-6) vs. Mehdi Saadi (6-2)

Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinal Co-Main Event: Salah Eddine Hamli (11-0) vs. Ylies Djiroun (24-9)

Featherweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Hamza Kooheji (14-4) vs. Taha Bendaoud (5-1)

Women’s Strawweight Amateur Showcase Bout: Zamzam Al Hammadi (2-0 AM) vs. TBD

Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Mohammad Fahmi (6-1) vs. Assem Ghanem (7-0)

Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Ahmed El Sisy (7-2, 1 NC) vs. Harda Karim (5-2)

Lightweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout: Georges Eid (11-6, 1 NC) vs. Hussein Fakher (7-4)

Lightweight Showcase Alternate Bout: Abdullah Saleem (5-1, 1 NC) vs. Basel Shalaan (6-1)

Flyweight Showcase Bout: Hamad Marhoon (1-0) vs. Saher Qasmieh (2-0)

Welterweight Showcase Bout: Ahmed Albrahim (4-1 AM) vs. Khaled Mahmoud (1-1 AM)

Featherweight Amateur Showcase Bout: Butti Suwaid Alameri (8-4 AM) vs. TBD

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