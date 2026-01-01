Professional Fighters League Announces PFL San Diego On June 27th at Pechanga Arena In San Diego California – Breaking MMA News







The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced its return to Southern California with PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX, set for Saturday, June 27 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The event will be headlined by a pivotal featherweight clash between No. 2-ranked AJ McKee (24-2) and undefeated No. 6-ranked Salamat Isbulaev (10-0).

“San Diego is a world-class fight city, and this card reflects exactly what PFL is building, elite talent competing in meaningful matchups,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “AJ McKee versus Salamat Isbulaev is a high-stakes main event between a proven champion and an undefeated contender on the rise, making this an incredibly special night.”

The PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX main card will air live on ESPN 2 in the U.S. beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary portion of the event will begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT and can be seen via the ESPN app. Tickets for the event are available through pre-sale beginning on Monday, April 27 via pfl.info/sandiego. Additional bouts will be announced shortly.

The main event carries significant implications in the PFL featherweight division, as former Bellator World Champion AJ McKee looks to defend his position near the top of the rankings against one of the division’s fastest-rising contenders in Isbulaev. Ranked No. 2, Southern California’s McKee remains one of the most dangerous and accomplished fighters on the planet, most recently earning a unanimous decision victory over Adam Borics at PFL Madrid. Kazakhstan’s Isbulaev enters with a perfect professional record, and his emphatic win over Jesus Pinedo in February has quickly positioned him as a legitimate title threat at 145 pounds.

PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX will serve as a featured event within the league’s newly announced partnership with GOVX, the leading platform serving military members, first responders, and government personnel. Through the partnership, GOVX will offer exclusive discounted ticket access to its community of more than 12 million members, while also serving as the Presenting Partner of PFL San Diego and the presenting sponsor of “Military Row,” honoring the San Diego military community on fight night.

Updated PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX Main Card:

Pechanga Arena San Diego – San Diego, Calif.

June 27 | 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Featherweight Main Event: #2-AJ McKee (24-2) vs. #6-Salamat Isbulaev (10-0)

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, May 2 - PFL Sioux Falls - Sanford Pentagon – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Saturday, May 23 - PFL Brussels - ING Arena – Brussels, Belgium

Saturday, June 27 – PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX – Pechanga Arena San Diego – San Diego, California

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