International Boxing Hall Of Fame Flies Flag At Half-Staff for Boxing Publicist Bill Caplan







The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of Hall of Fame publicist Bill Caplan who passed away on April 23 at the age of 90.

“Bill Caplan was one of boxing’s best publicists who knew how to drum up interest in a fight like few others,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy. “The Hall of Fame extends our condolences to his family and joins the boxing world in mourning his passing.”

Caplan began his career in boxing in 1962. With attention to detail, tenacity, enthusiasm and ability to sell fights to the media, Caplan was one of boxing’s most in demand publicists, working with major promoters Don King, Bob Arum, Aileen Eaton, George Parnassus, Dan Goossen, Don and Lorraine Chargin and Oscar De La Hoya. He was also George Foreman’s publicist from his amateur days to his storybook comeback in the 1990s. During his legendary career, Caplan also worked as a promoter, matchmaker and ring announcer.

In 2022, Caplan was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

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