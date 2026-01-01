Great British Pubs… The Archibald Simpson (Aberdeen)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of David Webb

The Archibald Simpson in Aberdeen used to be a bank which foundation stones were laid in 1840. It became a Wetherspoon pub in 1997. There are still 8 vaults and one of them is used to store the cleaning supplies. Tennent’s is the favorite drink and fish and chips is a must try dish. If you have never seen a pub with bank teller windows, then The Archibald Simpson is the place to visit! Go Check It Out!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did it become a Wetherspoon pub?

The Pub Building is over 150 years old and it was previously a bank. The foundation stones were laid in 1840 after a previous inn and properties were demolished. It has been a JDW site since July 1997.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

Behind the scenes there are still 8 vaults hidden in the building, one of which is used today as a cupboard for the pubs cleaning supplies.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

Tennent’s is the highest selling line in the pub. Brewed in Scotland, it is firm favorite with regular customers and visitors alike. We also carry a wide range of Scottish whiskey.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

Fish and Chips. Our fish is freshly battered. It’s cooked in golden battered and served with a choice of peas, mushy peas and a Scottish favorite: baked beans.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Famous Scottish author Stuart McBride. The building has been written about in his books.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

As you enter through the Banks original front doors, you are greeted by what was the main hall of the bank. Really high ceilings with many decorative features that have been here for as long as the building has been built. The original outline of the teller windows are still in place as well as the chandeliers that once lit the hall.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

The old building has a lot of character and very cozy atmosphere. There is a huge food and drink range available to buy and the local people always like to raise a glass and chat about the world.

For more information, check out The Archibald Simpson’s website: HERE

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