Thirty-Year Music Industry Veteran Launches Stuck On Sound, a New Podcast for Musicians, Music Fans, and Audio Professionals







Joey Stuckey, a thirty-year veteran recording engineer, producer, artist, and educator, today announced the launch of Stuck On Sound, a podcast dedicated to the art, science, and business of music. New episodes drop every Wednesday and are available at www.stuckonsound.com and on all major podcast platforms.

Stuck On Sound is built for music obsessives — the kind of listeners who want more than surface-level conversation. Stuckey brings his decades of industry experience to wide-ranging discussions covering recording techniques, marketing strategies, accessibility in music, entertainment law, and the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. The show is equally at home exploring the best microphones on the market and recounting behind-the-scenes stories from iconic sessions with artists like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stewart Copeland.

“This is a deep-dive podcast for music nerds, by music nerds,” said Stuckey. “We’re not afraid to go down rabbit holes, and we want listeners to come away with real knowledge they can use.”

The show has already assembled a remarkable roster of guests, including legendary producer Michael Beinhorn; Tom Camuso, official recording engineer for the Les Paul Foundation; two-time Grammy Award-winning children’s music artist Lucy Kalantari; two-time Grammy-nominated musician Eric Alexandrakis; Jennifer Roe, CEO of Folk Alliance International; entertainment attorneys Alan Clarke and Gavin Strube of Greenspoon Marder; iconic DJ Richard Blade; past Audio Engineering Society president John Krivit; and recording artist and disability advocate Lachi, among many others.

Whether you are an aspiring producer, a seasoned industry professional, or simply a passionate fan who wants the inside story, Stuck On Sound offers a direct line to the top thought leaders shaping today’s music industry.

New episodes are released every Wednesday. Visit www.stuckonsound.com for the full guest archive, show notes, and more.

About Joey Stuckey

Joey Stuckey is an award-winning artist, producer, and speaker whose multifaceted career transcends the boundaries of sight, sound, and genre. Blind since early childhood, Joey quickly found connection and inspiration in sound, and what started as a survival skill evolved into a sophisticated and almost supernatural talent. When legendary producer Alan Parsons called Joey “The best ears in the music business,” it was confirmation of what Joey’s fans and clients knew all along: Joey’s superpower is sound.

The Joey Stuckey Band has shared the stage with legendary artists like James Brown, the B-52s, and Bad Company, and Joey has received dozens of awards, including Jazz Artist of the Year from the Georgia Music Awards. Inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame, Joey also Joey received the 2024 Macon Arts Alliance Cultural Award for his significant contributions to the arts community of central Georgia.

As owner of Shadow Sound Studio in Macon, Georgia, Joey honors each artist’s vision while encouraging them to explore uncharted territory. He has engineered recording sessions with musicians including Randall Bramblett (Steve Winwood, Traffic Gregg Allman and Friends), Chuck Leavell (Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Train), and Mike Mills (R.E.M.) and written songs with Ed Roland (Collective Soul), Paul “Mad Dog” McGuinness (The Popes), and Will Morrison (Modern English). Joey is now expanding Shadow Sound to cement the studio as a destination for education, community, and recording in the birthplace of southern rock.

As a speaker, Joey draws from his experiences as a blind musician and sound engineer, offering both technical advice and motivational talks on overcoming obstacles, living with purpose, and the importance of inclusion. His speaking engagements have spanned international conferences, university lectures, and global corporate events, blending his insights with performance to engage and inspire audiences. On stage, in the studio, or at the podium, Joey offers listeners a sense of belonging, reminding them that even in the dark, connection is always possible.

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