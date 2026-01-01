Dictator Trump… Diana Abu-Jaber Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Diana is a professor in her 60s. She lives in Florida.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

What to say? Despair. The loss of healthcare subsidies has been disastrous for millions of Americans. My own family has actually contemplated going without health insurance between of the financial hit. And that’s not to mention his global colonial expansion, seizing resources and using tariffs to extort protection money. The anti-intellectual tenor of his administration, the attack on journalism and our most revered cultural institutions, and the sickening violence of ICE are all horrifying and unprecedented.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

They appear to be lawless and ungoverned, racially profiling, attacking both documented and undocumented at will, leaving people with little recourse other than their phone cameras.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

It seems to be a true cult of personality–the banners, the renaming of the Kennedy center, the self-aggrandizement–all to promote not a political platform or policies but an individual. His followers seem to have no qualms or questions about Trump’s actions, just fealty sworn to a figurehead.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

It’s a clear form of imperialism, making a grab for their oil and mineral resources. We don’t seem to be equally concerned with the so-called narc-terrorism in other countries and what gives us the right to “restore democracy” or otherwise impose our values on other nations–ironically when we don’t seem to be doing such a great job of democracy right here at home?

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

See Venezuela, massive mineral deposits, above.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

It’s another form of ideological control– an attempt to smother free thought, conversation, and the dissemination of information. Real exploratory education helps empower students and give rise to activities like organizing and activism. He and his administration are fearful of disruptive organization, including any sort of art or expression that are so conducive to independent thought and resistance.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

Clearly he is–he’s mentioned frequently and he’s ridden Epstein’s private jet a number of times, and there are many witnesses to back it all up. Someone with nothing to hide wouldn’t behave so desperately to keep those files under wraps. He already has a well- documented history of assaults and sexual violence against women and girls, likely the rest of the files would provide further evidence.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

Historically, he’s always befriended all things Putin. But his behavior often seems to be based on how he’s feeling about his personal relationship with various leaders. He wants desperately to be liked and respected and he’s evidently quite susceptible to flattery and bribery. It does seem he’ll side with whomever offers the biggest tribute at the moment. Probably Zelensky should offer him a Rolex or an award of some sort.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

I hold my breath on this one.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

I feel like this is something people keep asking themselves – how and why isn’t he held accountable? He has a lot of political protection– the branches of government that are meant to keep checks on each other seem to have become politicized and fearful of displeasing the ruler. It looks to me like a lack of integrity and backbone. There is pushback of course– people are marching in the streets, he’s been repeated repeated sued and he was impeached twice. But he was acquitted – largely it seems because of Republican cowardice. Trump’s populism fractures this country, he hides his corporate backing and promotes an us vs them (the “intellectuals,” the “elite”) mentality to maintain his base and keep them distracted by manufactured crises.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

People are fed up with the corruption and divisiveness, the disregard for justice and human rights, and I think the mid terms will reflect that. The president’s opposition party historically gains seats at mid terms. Democrats have a solid chance to take back the House. Trump’s approval rating (outside of blind followers) is dismal and Americans feel the need to get out, vote, and reclaim their democracy.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

I’m hoping for a shift in the November general election– there may be a chance to reclaim the House and possibly restore some balance in our government. More broadly speaking, I’m expecting to see more of the usual chaos from the current administration– more infighting, more fed up defectors and a general unraveling. I’m hoping that so much destructive unhappiness will open a window for more conversation and introspection, that people on both sides of the aisle will really start to question if this is the sort of country we want– based on fear and avarice. I believe Trump represents a fading old paradigm–that only the white wealthy count. Americans are so much larger and have much bigger hearts than that. I guess you could say that I have a lot of hope.

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