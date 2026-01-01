Anthony Joshua Returns For Comeback Fight In Riyadh On Saturday July 25th – Breaking Boxing News







His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, today announced Anthony Joshua will make his highly anticipated return to the ring on July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia live worldwide on DAZN.

The Olympic gold medallist and former two-time uniﬁed heavyweight world champion will headline “The Comeback,” facing knockout artist Kristian Prenga in a heavyweight showdown.

Joshua enters the bout with a professional record of 28 wins and 4 losses, including 25 victories by knockout, with his most recent win coming by knockout against Jake Paul in December 2025.

Joshua said:“It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back in to the ring and today is the next step on that journey.

I’m delighted to have agreed a multi ﬁght deal starting with July 25th in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left off.

As I said. The landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”

Over the past eight years, Joshua has been central to some of boxing’s biggest heavyweight events, capturing and unifying world titles with landmark wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, and Andy Ruiz Jr. He has also shared the ring in high-proﬁle clashes against Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois, and Francis Ngannou, headlining several global stadium events including Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Standing in his way is Albanian heavyweight Prenga, who holds a perfect knockout record – 20 wins, 20 knockouts – and just one defeat on his professional record.

The 35-year-old, who turned professional in 2016, will be competing in the highest-proﬁle bout of his career to date, marking his ﬁrst appearance in a major international main event.

Prenga said: “Anthony Joshua is a great ﬁghter, but he made a terrible miscalculation in picking me as his opponent.

This is the kind of ﬁght that changes everything in my life and his. I know they have big plans ahead after this ﬁght.

I know they are overlooking me. I’m happy about that. I will derail their plans and shock the world this July in Saudi Arabia.”

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