Ryan “The Bruiser”’ Rozicki Preparing To Fight On Major Global Platform – Breaking Boxing News







Three Lions Promotions confirms that Canadian cruiserweight star Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) has secured a multi-bout opportunity to compete on a major global platform through an agreement with Zuffa Boxing.

Three Lions Promotions managing director Daniel Otter explained: “Three Lions Promotions will continue to play an active role in supporting Rozicki, who has been promoted by the Canadian-based promotional company since 2018, throughout the next phase of his career, working collaboratively to ensure Ryan is positioned for success at the highest level of the sport. Zuffa Boxing has been great to work with and we’re looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Known for his aggressive, crowd-pleasing style featuring incredible knockout power, Rozicki’s upcoming run of fights will have him competing against top-tier opponents as he continues his mission to become the first Canadian-born World Cruiserweight Champion.

Currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), as well as No. 5 by Ring Magazine and No. 11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF). His only loss was to Oscar Rivas (27-1, 19 KOs) in 2021, when Rozicki was outweighed by 20 pounds fighting for the higher weight World Boxing Association’s (WBA) Bridgerweight (201-224 lbs.) World title.

“Three Lions Promotions has been with me from the beginning and is still an important part of my team as I take this next step,” Rozicki said. “Everything is now in place for me to succeed at the highest level. I’m already training and ready for my next opportunity. I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Between boxing politics and injuries, Rozicki has only fought twice in the past 2 ½ years. Zuffa Boxing, though, also has a trio world-rated cruiserweights under contract — Ring Magazine Champion Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs), former WBO titleholder Chris “The Gentleman” Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs), and Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (21-4, 18 KOs) — making a world-class fight much easier to make and considerably more lucrative for Rozicki than it’s ever been.

Sydney, Canada-native Rozicki, 30, last fought this past March 7th, knocking out Gerardo Mellado (12-4, 7 KOs) in round 2.

“We’ve built Ryan from the ground up and remain fully invested in his future,” Otter added. “This is just the beginning of what we firmly believe will be a life-changing chapter of Ryan’s boxing career and life.”

Information regarding Rozicki’s first fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner will be announced by the event promoter.

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