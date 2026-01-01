Cruiserweight World Championship Event: David Benavidez Vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez Saturday, May 2nd From Las Vegas – Boxing News







Joe Hand Promotions (JHP), the nation’s largest and most experienced distributor of premium live sports to the commercial market, is once again demonstrating its unmatched offerings in combat sports. Cinco de Mayo is perhaps the most consistently active weekend of the year for boxing fans, viewers, and consumers, and for the fourth year in a row, JHP will distribute a stacked fight card celebrating the Mexican holiday.

On Saturday, May 2, two-division world champion David Benavidez will move up in weight to challenge unified cruiserweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. The marquee bout headlines a stacked boxing card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. JHP holds the exclusive rights to distribute the event to the commercial market in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico and, as a signature differentiator, delivers to customers via their preferred platform. Benavidez vs. Zurdo will be available in the commercial market via DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, DISH, cable providers, and streaming through the Joe Hand Promotions app.

“Our content partners rely on us to not only distribute their world-class events but also to amplify their marketing reach through commercial establishments,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “We ensure delivery of a great product to our customers, no matter their technological preference and provide them with the materials to raise awareness at their establishment. Cinco de Mayo weekend remains a significant weekend for our customers and we are proud to provide offerings that consistently increase traffic at their establishments.”

In addition to boxing, JHP offers more than 40 live UFC events per year as well as WWE and AEW premium live events. JHP also distributes ESPN+ for Business commercially, which is highlighted by 400+ college basketball games, 125+ college football matchups, elite international soccer, 30+ PGA TOUR weekends, exclusive NHL games, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and a broad range of additional college sports. JHP’s comprehensive content offering covers prime-time, weekends and delivers value throughout the day giving business owners a competitive edge in driving traffic across dayparts.

Fans can search for licensed venues by event and geographic location using Fanzo’s bar finder. All Joe Hand Promotions customers for all licensed events receive a FANZO venue profile making it easier for hospitality patrons to find locations exhibiting the content they desire.

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