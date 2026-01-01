Complete PFL Sioux Weigh-In Results – Breaking MMA News







The weigh-ins are now complete as all athletes hit the scales ahead of PFL Sioux Falls on Saturday, May 2 at Sanford Pentagon.

A pair of welterweights headline the card as former interim Bellator Lightweight World Champion and No. 3 ranked Logan Storley (18-4) stepped on the scale at 170.4 lbs and 2024 PFL Europe Welterweight Champion and No. 6 ranked Florim Zendeli (11-1-1) weighed in at 171 lbs.

In the co-main event, Dagestan’s Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-5-2), No. 2 ranked lightweight and 2024 PFL Lightweight World Champion, weighed in at 159.6 lbs while Latvia’s Alex Chizov (13-3), 2025 PFL Europe Lightweight Champion, weighed in at 160 lbs making their catchweight showdown official.

The main card will be available in the U.S. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The early card will begin at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on ESPN+.

The full weigh-in results are as follows:

Completed PFL Sioux Falls Main Card:

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

May 2 | 10 pm ET

ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes (U.S.)

Welterweight Main Event: #3-Logan Storley (170.4 lbs) vs. #6-Florim Zendeli (171 lbs)

160 Pound Catchweight Co-Main Event: #2-Gadzhi Rabadanov (159.6 lbs) vs. Alex Chizov (160 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Main Card: #6-Simeon Powell (205.6 lbs) vs. #8-Emiliano Sordi (205.8 lbs)

Heavyweight Main Card: #2-Renan Ferreira (262.8 lbs) vs. #6-Sergei Bilosteeniy (262.2 lbs)

137 Pound Catchweight Main Card: #4-Magomed Magomedov (136.8 lbs) vs. Leandro Higo (135.6 lbs)

Preliminary Card:

7 pm ET

ESPN App (U.S.)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Rasul Magomedov (205.2 lbs) vs. #10-Rafael Xavier (204.8 lbs)

134 Pound Women’s Catchweight Bout: Cheyanne Bowers (131.8 lbs) vs. #10-Sabrinna de Sousa (133.2 lbs)

Featherweight Bout: Humberto Bandenay (145.6 lbs) vs. Sang Won Kim (145.6 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Taila Santos (125.8 lbs) vs. Qihui Yan (126 lbs)

Lightweight Bout: Angel Alvarez (155.2 lbs) vs. Bryce Logan (156 lbs)

Welterweight Bout: Brett Bye (169.8. lbs) vs. Taylor Michels (170.4 lbs)

Heavyweight Bout: Maxwell Djantou Nana (262.2 lbs) vs. #10-Karl Williams (256.8 lbs)

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, May 23 – PFL Brussels – ING Arena – Brussels, Belgium

Saturday, June 27 – PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX – Pechanga Arena San Diego – San Diego, California

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt