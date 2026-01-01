Toro Promotions & Whitfield Haydon Officially Announce ‘Sizzling Summer Boxing Series’﻿ – Boxing News







Toro Promotions, Inc., in association with Whitfield Haydon, has announced its “Sizzling Summer Boxing Series,” consecutive monthly professional boxing events taking place across Arizona, Washington, and California from June through August.

“King of the West” – June 20 @ Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ

Toro has matched its top heavyweights, Nigeria-born Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh (16-3-1, 14 KOs), fighting out of Phoenix, and Chandler-based Dante Stone (21-2, 13 KOs), to battle in the 10-round main event for the World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX and the vacant Arizona State heavyweight titles.

Ibeh, who previously played collegiate and professional football in the Canadian League, will be defending his WBC FECARBOX championship belt. Stone finished as runner-up in last year’s inaugural WBC Grand Prix championship final held in Saudi Arabia.

“Being able to put on a serious heavyweight crossroads fight between two Phoenix fighters is something that I thought had a chance to happen years ago,” Haydon said, “but clearly the opportunity has presented itself and the time is one other than now. It would not have made sense in the past or probably never gain in the future, so it’s now or never. Let’s find out who indeed is the King of the West!”

“Raineer Rumble I” – July 11 @ Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn, WA

San Diego junior lightweight Austin Brooks (14-0-1, 6 KOs), rated No. 11 in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA), takes on Viktor Slavinskyi (14-5-, 7 KOs), fighting out of Los Angeles by way of Ukraine, in the 10-round main event.

“Heartbeat of Los Angeles Boxing Series” – Aug. 15 @ East End Studios in Glendale, CA

Armenian lightweight prospect Narek Hovhannisyan (3-0, 2 KOs) is a rising star who will be fighting in his first scheduled 10-round bout against TBA. His cousin, Gurgen “Big Gulp” Hovhannisyan (10-0-0, 9 KOs), is considered one of the leading heavyweight prospects in boxing.

Toro Promotions is launching its 2026 boxing campaign with four monthly events beginning May 15th in Chetumal, Mexico. The card features undefeated Nicaraguan super featherweight Nilo Guerrero (11-0-0, 8 KOs) and Georgia heavyweight Tsotne “Mr. T” Rogava (12-1-0, 8 KOs).

The 25-year-old Guerrero, the World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX Super Featherweight Champion, takes on Juan “Pelon” Pablo Ramirez Rouque (13-4-0, 2 KOs), of Mexico, in the 10-round main event.

Fighting out of Marina del Rey, California, Rogava meets unbeaten Mexican opponent Mauricio “La Mole” Leo Perez (8-0-1, 6 KOs) in the 8-round co-featured event. The 6’ 3”, 250-pound Rogava is a former kickboxer who represented Ukraine in boxing at the 2020 Olympics.

Also scheduled to be in action is Hovhannisyan, who will fight hometown favorite Brayen “El Lobo” Briceno (3-0-2, 2 KOs), of Mexico, in a 6-round bout.

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