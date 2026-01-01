Dictator Trump… M. Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

M. Is retired and lives in Indiana.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

He has lied about everything. He said he would be a peacemaker, but he is a warmonger

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

ICE is the equivalent of The Gestapo in Nazi Germany.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

He is the most corrupt President in the history of America.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

Yes, the tariffs are blackmail. They are causing all of the nations involved to hate us.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

Invading Venezuela was against all of our Constitutional laws and International laws. Kidnapping Maduro and his wife was an illegal crime.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

Greenland does belong to Denmark. America does not have the right to seize land belonging to another country.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

He wants to control what can be taught in schools.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

Yes, he is in the files. He is guilty as hell!

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

He had nothing to do with starting that war, so I don’t know which side he is on. He said he would end the war his first day in office, but did not. Another lie!

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

He is doing everything to be a dictator. He is insane! He is abusing our Constitution and breaking all laws, be they American or International.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

Not enough Congressmen will stand up to him and remove him from office, which is what have should happen a long time ago!

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

I’m hoping that Republicans will either stay home from the polls or vote for other candidates. Trump very clearly needs to be impeached and removed from office before the end of his term.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

After another 3 years of his Administration, there may not be anything left of America. No other nation will respect us. We may be attacked by other nations once they decide they have had enough of Trump’s crimes. I fear for my once great nation!

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