Rumble At The Rink II Weigh-in Results from Quincy, MA







(L-R: Jenn Perella & Kate Radomska)

(picture by Emily Harney/Fightography

All the fighters made weight today at the official weigh-in for tomorrow night’s “Rumble at the Rink II,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at the Quincy Youth Arena in Quincy, Massachusetts.

In addition to the pro boxing action, the GCP Midget Wrestling Championship will also be part of the entertainment featuring Cambodian Dragon and Walter. Sports personality Butterbean will serve as the special guest referee.

Granite Chin Promotions has teamed up once again with the Quincy Fire Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to this non-profit organization whose mission is to provide unwavering support to firefighters and their families as they face the challenges of occupational cancer, ensuring they receive the care, resources, and assistance they need. Go to www.quincyfirecancerfoundation.com for additional information.

Granite Chin will also host a “Fan Zone” in which Butterbean and local boxing legend, “Irish” Micky Ward, will hold separate meet-and-greets at 7 p.m. ET for fans in attendance. Also, as part of the experience, Bud Light, WMEX and more to be announced will set up areas featuring giveaways and entertainment to make this night a truly unique experience.

Card subject to change.

Official weights are below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

FEMALE FEATHERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Kate Radomska, Waterford, Ireland 112 lbs.

Jenn Perella, Milton, MA 111 lbs.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Russ Kimber, Peabody, MA 173 lbs.

Bobby “Lights Out” Laing, Braintree, MA 175 lbs.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Azemir Campos Jr. MA 162 lbs.

Rich Allen, Kingston, MA 161 lbs.

Israel Bailey (1-0, 1 KO), The Bronx, NY 158 lbs.

Jay Gregory, Auburn, NY 155 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Peter Campbell, Quincy, MA 292 lbs.

Felipe Soares Da Silva, Malden, MA 204 lbs.

Max Da Silva, Malden, MA 215 lbs.

Kevin Nagle, Scituate, MA 297 lbs.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Luis Valentin, Apple Valley, CA 153 lbs.

Tymar Miles, Poughkeepsie, NY 154 lbs.

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