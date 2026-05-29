Daniel Reyes Llinás Releases New EP ‘From Nothing’ May 29, 2026 On 7d Media – Breaking Music News







From Nothing is an EP in three movements that explores the relationship between acoustic and electronic matter across a latent dramaturgy shaped by minimal gestures and granular dialogues. Within a shifting sonic landscape rich in morphological nuances, each sound carries a trace of transfiguration as a plurality of patterns aggregate and dissolve in a shared search oriented toward continuity and transformation. Out of this open dynamic, guitarist and composer Daniel Reyes Llinás gathers a new ensemble together with violinist Madeline Hocking, violist Hannah Selin and cellist Clara Cho. Through frictions and suspensions, the quartet gradually unfolds luminous spaces, where each element redefines and supports the balance of the others. Moving through a circular temporality of instants, From Nothing, Imagen Dos and Diálogos simultaneously inhabit a space open to presence and to the possibilities of sound. – Anita Soukizy

Track List

1. From Nothing… — 10’47” (Ravi Kittappa)

2. Imagen Dos — 5’10” (Daniel Reyes Llinás)

3. Diálogos — 11’43” (Hocking-Selin-Cho-Llinás)

Credits

• Madeline Hocking — Violin

• Hannah Selin — Viola

• Clara Cho — Cello

• Daniel Reyes Llinás — Electric Guitar & Electronics

Recording & Production

Recorded by Aaron Nevezie at Bunker Studios, Brooklyn NY

Additional recordings at Page St Sound Lab by Frankie Piacentini – ReAmp by Nicolás Diaz Lucas.

Mixed by Natán Idé Pizarro – Mastered by Amy Dragon at Telegraph Mastering – Portland OR.

Artwork by Sophie Knox Peters

Produced by Daniel Reyes Llinás

Release Date – May 29th on 7DMedia

For more information: http://www.llinasmusic.com/

To purchase:

https://llinas.bandcamp.com/album/from-nothing

https://7dmedia.com/album/4004865/from-nothing

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