Is It Harder Than Ever to Protect Your Children From Abuse?

We don’t like to think about the possibility of our children being abused. But unfortunately, that’s a reality of the world we live in, and it’s been the reality for all of human history. Vulnerable people, including children, need to be protected because there are some people who are willing to hurt them.

But is it harder than it used to be?

Sometimes it feels like we’re more aware than ever of potential danger. It’s much less common to see young children unaccompanied by a watchful parent than it used to be, and the age of the latchkey kid is in the past. There are more safeguarding laws than ever before.

But then there’s the fact that child marriage is still legal in some parts of the US. There’s the explosive rise of social media and AI, both technologies that have been involved in conversations about child safety. So how can we keep our children safe?

Out-of-Date Safety

The fact is that the dangers our children face now are different. They aren’t necessarily worse, especially because parents are so much more aware now than they used to be, but they have changed.

Unfortunately, sometimes the way we protect our children hasn’t changed at all.

We have an image of what child abuse is. It usually involves a stranger in the park or in a van full of imaginary puppies or candy or something. But it can look different. Most child abuse involves a seemingly trusted adult, which is more difficult to deal with because nobody wants to accuse a friend of such an awful crime.

Abuse can also be perpetrated by children, which is a different story altogether.

Some techniques we’re used to can be ineffective at best and confusing at worst. Terms like “bad touches” and cutesy names for body parts rather than proper anatomical terms

Community and Religious Groups

Safeguarding within community and religious groups is one thing that has improved for the better. In the past, abuses were either ignored entirely or brushed under the rug to protect the perpetrator. Just look at Father James Diete abuse claims or other claims to learn about lawsuits decades after the fact.

This isn’t to say that these community groups were full of abusers or that they had no benefits. But some people saw them as opportunities to gain access to children and other vulnerable people.

While you still need to be careful, you can ask about safeguarding procedures and how people are kept safe within these groups, and you can talk to other parents about how safe they and their children feel within a group.

Modern Technology and Child Abuse

The biggest recent threat is modern technology. Social media and AI are amazing technologies, but they can be dangerous. As a parent, it’s important to learn about how they work, how they can be used to potentially harm children, and how you can protect your children and teach them how to navigate an increasingly online world more safely.