Singer Peabo Bryson Dead At 75 – Entertainment News
By Karen Beishuizen
Another Music Legend Gone.
Peabo Bryson died on Tuesday, 2 June, days after suffering a stroke. He was 75.
In a career that lasted more than 50 years, he won two Grammys, released more than twenty albums.
Hits included “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love”, a duet with Roberta Flack.
Peabo Bryson is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.
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