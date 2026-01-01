Singer Peabo Bryson Dead At 75 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another Music Legend Gone.

Peabo Bryson died on Tuesday, 2 June, days after suffering a stroke. He was 75.

In a career that lasted more than 50 years, he won two Grammys, released more than twenty albums.

Hits included “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love”, a duet with Roberta Flack.

Peabo Bryson is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

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