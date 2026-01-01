Homecoming For Super Middleweight Prospect Elijah Garcia To Be Showcased June 20 On Kingsley Ibeh Vs Dante Stone Card In Phoenix – Breaking Boxing News







Sensational super middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia (17-2, 13 KOs) has been added to the highly anticipated pro boxing card, presented by Whitfield Haydon in association with Toro Promotions, Inc., on June 20th at The Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.

Two of the top heavyweights in the West, Kingsley “”The Black Lion” Ibeh (16-3-1, 14 KOs) and Dante “The Inferno” Stone (21-2, 13 KOs), will throw-down in their 10-round main event showdown, “King of the West,” which will be contested for three titles: Ibeh’s WBC FECARBOX, along with the vacant WBA Continental Americas and Arizona State championships.

Ibeh and Stone are two of the best heavyweights west of the Mississippi River and their clash will establish the winner as the clear “King of the West.”

Hometown favorite Garcia, 23, faces upset-minded Ryan Adams (12-11-1) at home in an 8-round bout. Adams’ pro record includes a major victory against WBC World Middleweight challenger and 2012 USA Olympian, Terrell Gausha (24-4-1) in 2025 via a 10-round split decision.

In 2023, Garcia also knocked out Armando Resendiz (14-1) in the eighth round, fourth-round stoppage of Amilcar Vidal Jr. (16-0) for the WBC Middleweight title, and 10-round decision over Kevin Salgado Zambrano (15-1-1) in southpaw Garcia’s first title defense.

Garcia had an abbreviated amateur career, highlighted by his gold-medal performance at the 2017 U.S. National Championships, and he turned pro three years later at the age of 16 in Mexico.

Adams is coming off an eighth-round split decision triumph against 17-1 Yoanki Urrujia last October in Miami.

A native of Nigeria who fights out of Phoenix, the 32-year-old Ibeh stands 6”4, weighs 288 pounds, and he is a former college and pro football player (Canadian Football League). His cousin is the infamous former prizefighter, heavyweight Ike Ibeabuchi. Ibeh gained fame in his most recent fight this past January at Madison Square Garden, when he went toe-to-toe with highly rated Jarrell Miller (26-1-2), albeit dropping a 10-round split decision on DAZN.

Stone, 31, lives in Chandler, Arizona. His most recent fight was last October in the championship final of the WBC Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, in which his 21-fight win streak was snapped by Kevin Cristopher Ramirez by way of a 6-round split decision.

Doors open at 4 p.m. PT, first bout scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

Card subject to change.

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