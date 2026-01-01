Actor Anthony Head Dead At 72 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Anthony Head died on Friday, 5 June, after complications from pneumonia. He was 72.

He starred as Rupert Giles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, Rupert Mannion in “Ted Lasso” and the Prime Minister in “Little Britain”.

Singer Murray Head is his older brother.

Head is survived by his mother, two daughters and his brother.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Head Family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt