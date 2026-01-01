Progressive Rock Ensemble Jane Getter Premonition to Release New Album “Transmogrify”







7D Media is proud to announce Transmogrify, the bold new album from Jane Getter Premonition, arriving July 10, 2026. At once a mirror and a metamorphosis, Transmogrify is a record about change — personal, political, and musical — rendered through the lens of progressive rock at its most exploratory and emotionally alive.

Jane Getter Premonition is Jane Getter (Saturday Night Live Band, Jack McDuff), Adam Holzman (Miles Davis, Steven Wilson) Alex Skolnick (Testament, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Paul Frazier (David Byrne, Niles Rogers), and Gene Lake (Marcus Miller, Nile Rogers & Chic). Joining them are special guests Russell Holzman (Caroline Polachek), Mark Egan (Pat Metheny), and Chandra Rule (Kirk Lightsey).

Together, they form one of progressive rock’s most compelling ensembles — a band whose command of technical virtuosity never comes at the expense of emotional depth. Transmogrify is their latest act of creative courage: a record that reflects our turbulent times without losing sight of beauty, transformation, and the possibility of change.

Most of the songs on this album began as something else entirely, transforming through the creative process into the forms they now inhabit. The album’s title track reflects on the artist’s evolving desires and experiences while acknowledging the shifting currents of a world in flux. He’s Gone Away delves into the illusion of escape — the realization that what haunts us follows wherever we go. Blinded confronts the dangers of blind allegiance. And Little Steps — a solo acoustic guitar piece — stands as a tender tribute to the late, great Ralph Towner.

Lyrically and sonically, Transmogrify is an album that holds out hope even as it confronts difficult truths — a record for a world that is, like the music itself, in the midst of becoming something new.

TRACK LISTING

1. Still Dreaming

2. Transmogrify

3. Turned Around

4. He’s Gone Away (Won’t Stay)

5. Blinded

6. Little Steps

7. Just Run (Remastered)

PERSONNEL

Jane Getter – guitars, lead vocals (2–7); bass (1), background vocals (1)

Adam Holzman – keyboards

Paul Frazier – bass, background vocals (3)

Gene Lake – drums (2, 4, 5, 7)

Russell Holzman – drums (1, 3)

Chanda Rule – lead vocals (1)

Alex Skolnick – 1st guitar solo (2)

Mark Egan – bass (7)

Available formats: Limited Edition Translucent Orange Vinyl) | CD | Digital Download

Released on 7D Media | www.7dmedia.com

Pre-order available now at 7dmedia.com/jane-getter-transmogrify

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