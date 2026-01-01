





Martin Carthy ALONG THE ROAD FOREVER: LIVE AT THE BBC Landmark 20CD Box Set Celebrating Nearly Six Decades of BBC Performances

A major new archival release celebrates the extraordinary career of Martin Carthy with Along The Road Forever: Live At The BBC. To be released via Madfish on 17th July 2026.

An expansive 20CD collection documenting live and session performances recorded for the BBC across an astonishing 57-year period from 1965 – 2022.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in English folk music, Martin Carthy MBE’s body of work has shaped generations of musicians through his distinctive guitar style, powerful interpretations of traditional song, and groundbreaking collaborations. Spanning solo recordings, duets with Dave Swarbrick, work alongside daughter Eliza Carthy and performances with seminal groups including Steeleye Span, The Albion Country Band, Brass Monkeys, The Watersons and Waterson / Carthy, theset presents an unparalleled alternative history of one of Britain’s defining musical voices.

Across 22½ hours of music and 328 tracks – including 237 unique repertoire performances, with two-thirds sourced from master recordings – Along The Road Forever captures Martin’s enduring relationship with the BBC through appearances on Radios 1,2,3 and 4, BBC Television, and even rare surviving performances from 1960s regional broadcaster ABC TV.

The collection also includes an 80-page hardback book featuring a major new essay by acclaimed biographer Clinton Heylin examining Martin Carthy’s complete life in music, alongside unseen photographs – many drawn from Martin’s personal archive- detailed session notes by noted Carthy chronicler Kevin Boyd, and an exclusive photograph personally signed by Martin Carthy.

Reflecting on Martin Carthy’s profound influence on contemporary songwriting and folk revival culture, Bob Dylan addressed Carthy thus:

“If you didn’t know, your songs and your melodies have been with me since we first met. We’ll meet each other down the line somewhere”

– Bob Dylan, 2025

Along The Road Forever: Live At The BBC stands as a definitive portrait of a singular artist whose influence continues to resonate across generations of folk, acoustic and contemporary music.

20 CD BOX SET Includes:

• 328 live and session recordings spanning 1965-2022

• 80-page hardback book with new essay by Clinton Heylin

• Rare and previously unseen photographs

• Detailed session annotations by Kevin Boyd

• Exclusive signed Martin Carthy photograph

www.madfishmusic.com

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt