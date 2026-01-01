Janet Robin From The String Revolution Announces New Single “West of Spaghetti”







Streaming Link: https://ffm.to/westofspaghetti

GRAMMY® Award‑winning acoustic guitar trio The String Revolution have a cinematic new instrumental single, “West of Spaghetti” now available on all streaming platforms. Written, arranged, and produced collaboratively by Janet Robin, Markus Illko and Rober Luis, the track blends the spirit of classic spaghetti‑western soundtracks with the trio’s bold, modern acoustic style.

Mysterious, filmic, playful, and rhythmically charged, “West of Spaghetti” showcases the group’s signature blend of global influences, intricate guitar interplay, and genre‑defying creativity. The track was mixed and mastered by acclaimed engineer Matthew Hyde (Rodrigo y Gabriela, Slipknot).

“Pure and simple, this was a complete collaboration from the composing to the performance,” says guitarist Janet Robin. “Ensemble creation. We were heavily inspired by Ennio Morricone with all the Spaghetti Western scores and the simplicity of Gustavo Sanatolalla’s compositions. We wanted to create something cinematic, but with only 3 instruments. The recording features a Charango, Requinto Guitar and a Steel String Acoustic.

The release arrives ahead of the group’s upcoming performance at the LA Jazz Festival on August 12.

About “West of Spaghetti”

Credits

Writers / Arrangers / Producers: Janet Robin, Markus Illko, Rober Luis

Acoustic Bass Guitar: Markus Illko

Charango Guitar: Markus Illko

Acoustic Guitar: Janet Robin, Rober Luis Rodriguez

Requinto Guitar: Rober Luis Rodriguez

Percussion: Markus Illko

Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Matthew Hyde

About The String Revolution

Formed in 2015 by Janet Robin—a former student of Randy Rhoads and member of Lindsey Buckingham’s first solo touring “guitar army”—The String Revolution has become one of the most innovative and acclaimed instrumental ensembles in contemporary music. Robin was named to Guitar Player Magazine’s “Top 50 Acoustic Guitarists” bonus list in 2017.

The trio also features Austrian guitarist Markus Illko, a Master of the Arts and award‑winning composer, and Cuban multi‑instrumentalist Rober Luis, whose rhythmic and melodic versatility shapes the group’s distinctive sound.

Their releases have earned millions of streams, Top 10 placements on Spotify’s LA Instrumental Charts, and regular SiriusXM airplay. Known for re‑imagining iconic songs, they’ve reinvented classics like “Billie Jean,” “Rocketman,” and “Englishman in New York,” while continuing to expand their catalog of original compositions.

In 2024, The String Revolution won the GRAMMY Award® for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their collaboration with Tommy Emmanuel on “Folsom Prison Blues,” produced by John Carter Cash.

The group has also collaborated with guitarist Steve Stevens, saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, percussionist Luis Conte, and bassist Byron House. The String Revolution has performed at major venues including the GRAMMY Museum.

More info: TheStringRevolution.com

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