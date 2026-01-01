Great British Pubs… The Chief Justice of The Common Pleas (Keswick)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of David Webb

Imagine a courthouse with stunning views overlooking the Lake District where you can have a beer and eat fish and chips. Look no further because this really exists! The Chief Justice of The Common Pleas is a Wetherspoon pub since 2014 and but the cell rooms are still there and so is the Jury stand and witness boxes. Go inside and order fish and chips and wash it down with an Old Peculiar! All this with great picturesque views.

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did you become a Wetherspoon pub?

The pub building has existed since 1901 and we became a Wetherspoon in 2014.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

It was previously a courthouse and there are still original features inside such as the cell rooms.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

Old Peculiar- A locally brewed Ale that we stock full time- very popular.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

That is definitely Fish and Chips (with bread and butter of course)

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

You’ll see a courthouse with a Jury stand and witness boxes. Through the center of the pub you will find the cells. We also have two large beer gardens which overlook the lake district.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

The only pub in the Lake District, picturesque views and a holiday feel!

For more information, check out The Chief Justice of The Common Pleas’s website: HERE

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