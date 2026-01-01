Tu-Ner Featuring King Crimson Members To Release Live Album “Rendezvous Rodeo” and Announce US Tour Dates







Tu-Ner — This trio of multi-Grammy nominated, multi-gold and platinum recording artists bring you their third and latest release, Rendezvous Rodeo, out July 24 on 7d Media with summer tour dates.

Tu-Ner is a made up of three veterans of the electronic-rock avant-garde: Markus Reuter, a German-born touch style guitarist and composer with a prolific solo career and known for his work with Stick Men; Pat Mastelotto, the hybrid acoustic-electric drummer who has been a cornerstone of King Crimson since 1994; and Trey Gunn, the Warr Guitar innovator who spent a decade as a key member of King Crimson and has since built a bold path as a solo artist and co-owner of 7d Media Records.

Rendezvous Rodeo was recorded live at The Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont on August 15, 2025. Longtime Crimson faithful will find deep rewards here, as several tracks reimagine classic King Crimson pieces through Tu-Ner’s distinctive lens. Other tracks include compositions from each of their individual careers and a new take on one piece that Gunn and Mastelotto performed live at the Royal Albert Hall with David Sylvian and Robert Fripp.

Track list:

1. Hogtied and Slightly Slack (Gunn, Reuter, Mastelotto) 4:20

2. The ConstruKCtion of Light (Fripp, Belew, Gunn, Mastelotto) 5:50

3. Firepower Coda (Fripp, Gunn, Sylvian) 4:35

4. Cusp (Reuter, Levin, Mastelotto) 4:53

5. The Mechanical Bride Wore Static (Gunn, Reuter, Mastelotto) 4:54

6. Kuma (Gunn, Muller) 5:21

7. Absinthe and A Cracker (Gunn, Mastelotto) 8:27

8. Paper Halo Rodeo (Gunn, Reuter, Mastelotto) 7:26

9. Unconditional (Reuter) 12:10

10. Larks’ Tongues in Aspic, Part 4 (Fripp, Belew, Gunn, Mastelotto) 12:09

11. Level 5 (Fripp, Belew, Gunn, Mastelotto) 7:19

Pat Mastelotto – Very rarely does a drummer go on to forge a successful career after the demise of their former hit band. Phil Collins and Dave Grohl have managed it, and so too has Pat Mastelotto – post his work with Mr. Mister. Growing up in Northern California before relocating to Los Angeles as a top-call player, Mastelotto has always pushed the envelope of electro-acoustic drumming. He has spent a lifetime jumping genres from pop to prog to electronica to world music with Mr. Mister, XTC, David Sylvian, The Rembrandts, Kimmo Pohjonen and for the last 25 years with King Crimson and Stick Men.

Markus Reuter – Composer, guitarist, and producer. He began his musical journey as a composer before delving into Robert Fripp’s Guitar Craft, exploring the Chapman Stick, and eventually transitioning to is own designed U8 Touch Guitar. Reuter has released numerous solo albums and has collaborated extensively with Anchor and Burden, Europa String Choir, Gary Husband, Robert Rich, J. Peter Schwalm, Ian Boddy, Mark Wingfield, and was featured in Devin Townsend’s touring band. He also performs in power trios including Stick Men with Pat Mastelotto and Tony Levin, TRUCE with Asaf Sirkis and Fabio Trentini, and Markus Reuter/Tim Motzer/Kenny Grohowski.

Trey Gunn – The extraordinary musician and Warr guitarist has left an indelible mark on the world of progressive music. Renowned for his unusual tapped playing style, he has graced the stages and recording studios with legendary acts such as King Crimson, Brian Eno, David Sylvian, Robert Fripp, Happy Rhodes, Puscifer, John Paul Jones and Living Color’s Vernon Reid. As the founder of the esteemed 7D Media record label and creative coach at Original Voice Coaching, Gunn continues to be a guiding force in curating exceptional musical experiences.

Reviews of their previous releases ‘Contact Information’ and ‘Tu-ner For Lovers’:

“The trio scrape, scratch and scrawl from the get-go, with Mastelotto laying down off-kilter tribal beats, Gunn rattling listeners’ innards with sludgy bass lines and Reuter slapping down arresting leads and color clusters on touch guitar.” – ProgArchy

“A laughter-smeared orchestral fantasy” – DMME

“Heavy monster grooves, extensive flights into space, abrasive sonic textures like the screams of angry robots—their adventurous chemistry keeps taking them into fresh territory…” – Geno Thackara, All About Jazz

“Nightmarish instrumental music of the highest order” – Bill Kopp

“On ‘Tu-Ner For Lovers’, our journey into madness begins with ‘The Last Barbie Tango’ and is only outmatched by the zaniness found within.” – Sea Of Tranquility

“Tu-Ner delve into these deep, dark, and crazy territories with unbelievable results.”

– Ech((0))es and Dust

“This is raw, adventurous, exciting and innovative music that will delight and frighten in equal measure anyone who listens.” – The Progressive Aspect

“Gunn and Reuter’s guitars weave twangy motifs and razor-sharp riffs around Mastelotto’s electronica-grazed grooves” – DMME

Tour dates:

July 28 – Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center – Old Saybrook, CT

July 29 – The Colony – Woodstock, NY

July 30 – The Iron Horse – Northampton, MA

July 31 – ShapeShifter Lab – Brooklyn, NY

August 9 – Strand Theatre – Hudson Falls, NY

August 10 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville, PA

August 11 – Allen Theatre – Annville, PA

August 12 – City Winery – Pittsburgh, PA

Purchase tickets: https://tu-ner.com/shows/

Pre-order “Rendezvous Rodeo”:

https://7dmedia.com/tu-ner-rendezvous-rodeo

https://tu-ner7d.bandcamp.com/album/rendezvous-rodeo

For more information:

https://tu-ner.com/

http://www.7dmedia.com/

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