Shutchadown Is The Definitive Collision Of Southern Grit and East Coast Edge – Their Debut Single “MY WHOLE TEAM“ Is Out Now Through Deko Entertainment – Breaking Music News







LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE”. Lightning in a bottle is exactly what you get when you mix a go hard, street savvy, thugged out hip-hop duo with a go hard Rock Label like Deko Entertainment. Lightning in a bottle, that’s putting it lightly. A record label CEO discovering an inner city hip-hop music producer/artist from Baltimore, and at the same exact time discovering a fire dragon spittin Alanta bred rapper. *Well, you just created a (Molotov Cocktail), TNT, Semtex (H), or (A1), or better yet, a powerful nuclear missile! MO BAGZ and JRAQS form the new duo SHUTchaDOWN. The members have opened up for some of the industries big boyz, Jeezy, Pastor Troy and Webbie.

The new single “My Whole Team” is now being considered to be a multiple sports franchises anthem. The infectious hook to this track could be used for stadiums, arenas, and all sports teams as it has a global connecting fans chant. That also includes the new NBA World Champion New York Knicks. Lastly, in an email provided by the CEO of Deko Entertainment, the top-notch label executive said, when he received the acts EPK, he was WOWED…he says the fresh new hip-hop stylings blew him away.

Lennis Johnson, aka JRAQS, is a Georgia-bred rapper who’s been locked into music since childhood, “turning real life into records and pain into pressure.” Coming up from the South, he built his name through consistency and commanding stages. JRAQS delivers street authenticity with an industry mindset, blending gritty storytelling and hunger in every track. For him, music isn’t a phase—it’s a lifelong mission. His sound reflects growth and survival, shaped by years of “staying in the mix and never folding.” Now based in Baltimore, he is expanding his reach and bringing that Southern heat to a broader vision.

Anthon Brooks Jr, aka MO BAGZ, is a producer and artist from Baltimore County, MD, with a foundation built on discipline and the streets. His love for music started at 7 years old in a neighbor’s garage. “My lil buddy Stevo and I would play the drums loudly, until his mom ran us up out of that joint,” he recalls. Growing up as a multi-sport athlete and the son of an Army boxer, he learned early to “keep my ears to the streetz and eyes peeled at all times.” When the opportunity arose to attend the iconic Baltimore School of the Arts (BSA)—the same school attended by Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

MO BAGZ is now focused on the SHUTchaDOWN legacy. As he puts it: “Let’s get dese bags and be recognized as a musical force to be reckoned with between structure and improvisation while maintaining a strong sense of melody and swing.”

Listen to “My Whole Team”: https://push.fm/ps/pahrrvgy

For more information:

https://www.dekoentertainment.com

Deko Entertainment–Art Has Value

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