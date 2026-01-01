Official Weights from Phoenix – Boxing News
King of the West: (L-R) Kingsley Ibeh & Dante Stone
The official weigh-in was held today for tomorrow night’s pro boxing card, presented by Whitfield Haydon in association with Toro Promotions, Inc., at The Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.
The 10-round main event matches a pair of Arizona heavyweights — Kingsley “”The Black Lion” Ibeh (16-3-1, 14 KOs) and Dante “The Inferno” Stone (21-2, 13 KOs) – in the “King of the West” showdown to determine the premier heavyweight west of the Mississippi. Ibeh’s WBC FECARBOX, along with the vacant WBA Continental Americas and Arizona State championships, will be contested.
Tickets are priced between $91.15 and $228.30 (including fees) and are available for purchase online at www.etic.com.
Official fighters’ weights are below:
OFFICIAL WEIGHTS
MAIN EVENT – WBC FECARBOX, VACANT WBA CONTINENTAL & VACANT
ARIZONA STATE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIPS – 10 ROUNDS
Kingsley Ibeh (16-3-1, 14 KOs), WBC FECARBOX Champion, Phoenix, AZ 260.9 lbs.
Dante Stone 921-2, 13 KOs), Chandler, AZ 288.8 lbs.
CO-FEATURE – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS — 8 ROUNDS
Elijah Garcia (17-2, 13 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 170.4 lbs.
Ryan Adams (12-11-1, 7 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 169 lbs.
HEAVYWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS
Adam Stewart (16-1-1, 9 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 235 lbs.
Desmond Thompson (9-2, 8 KOs), Pembroke, NC 228.3 lbs.
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS
Sergio Leon Rodriguez (12-0-1, 9 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 177.6 lbs.
Antonio Louis Hernandez (7-24-4, 4 KOs), Kansas City, MO 176.3 lbs.
FEATHERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS
Brayan Gonzalez (5-0, 4 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 127.8 lbs.
Carlos Mujica (9-9, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, NV 127.2 lbs.
JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS
Narek Hovhannisyan (4-0, 3 KOs), Los Angeles, CA 132.1 lbs.
Diuhl Olguin (18-50-7, 10 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 130.7 lbs.
WELTERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Rahman Muhammad (2-0, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, NV 150.9 lbs.
Dayryus Cotton (18-50-7, 10 KOs), Saint Louis, MO 149.7 lbs.
HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Trevor Kotata (4-5-1, 1 KO), Gilbert, AZ 245 lbs.
Jalen Davis (1-5, 1 KO), West Sacramento, CA 207.8 lbs.
HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Angel Lainez (Pro Debut), Phoenix, AZ 243.4 lbs.
Javier Arroyo (Pro debut), Highland, CA 228.6 lbs.
LIGHTWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS
Erick Munguia (2-0, 2 KOs), Scottsdale, AZ 134.2 lbs.
Patrick Quick (Pro Debut), Surprise, AZ 137.5 lbs.
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