Official Weights from Phoenix – Boxing News

King of the West: (L-R) Kingsley Ibeh & Dante Stone

The official weigh-in was held today for tomorrow night’s pro boxing card, presented by Whitfield Haydon in association with Toro Promotions, Inc., at The Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 10-round main event matches a pair of Arizona heavyweights — Kingsley “”The Black Lion” Ibeh (16-3-1, 14 KOs) and Dante “The Inferno” Stone (21-2, 13 KOs) – in the “King of the West” showdown to determine the premier heavyweight west of the Mississippi. Ibeh’s WBC FECARBOX, along with the vacant WBA Continental Americas and Arizona State championships, will be contested.

Tickets are priced between $91.15 and $228.30 (including fees) and are available for purchase online at www.etic.com.

Official fighters’ weights are below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – WBC FECARBOX, VACANT WBA CONTINENTAL & VACANT

ARIZONA STATE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIPS – 10 ROUNDS

Kingsley Ibeh (16-3-1, 14 KOs), WBC FECARBOX Champion, Phoenix, AZ 260.9 lbs.

Dante Stone 921-2, 13 KOs), Chandler, AZ 288.8 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS — 8 ROUNDS

Elijah Garcia (17-2, 13 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 170.4 lbs.

Ryan Adams (12-11-1, 7 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 169 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Adam Stewart (16-1-1, 9 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 235 lbs.

Desmond Thompson (9-2, 8 KOs), Pembroke, NC 228.3 lbs.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Sergio Leon Rodriguez (12-0-1, 9 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 177.6 lbs.

Antonio Louis Hernandez (7-24-4, 4 KOs), Kansas City, MO 176.3 lbs.

FEATHERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Brayan Gonzalez (5-0, 4 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 127.8 lbs.

Carlos Mujica (9-9, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, NV 127.2 lbs.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Narek Hovhannisyan (4-0, 3 KOs), Los Angeles, CA 132.1 lbs.

Diuhl Olguin (18-50-7, 10 KOs), Phoenix, AZ 130.7 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Rahman Muhammad (2-0, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, NV 150.9 lbs.

Dayryus Cotton (18-50-7, 10 KOs), Saint Louis, MO 149.7 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Trevor Kotata (4-5-1, 1 KO), Gilbert, AZ 245 lbs.

Jalen Davis (1-5, 1 KO), West Sacramento, CA 207.8 lbs.

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Angel Lainez (Pro Debut), Phoenix, AZ 243.4 lbs.

Javier Arroyo (Pro debut), Highland, CA 228.6 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Erick Munguia (2-0, 2 KOs), Scottsdale, AZ 134.2 lbs.

Patrick Quick (Pro Debut), Surprise, AZ 137.5 lbs.

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