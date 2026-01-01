Moses Itauma Vs Filip Hrgovic Set For The O2 On August 29th Live On DAZN – Breaking Boxing News







A HUGE HEAVYWEIGHT showdown will take place at The O2 on Saturday August 29th, when the undefeated Moses Itauma takes on leading contender Filip Hrgovic, live on DAZN PPV.

At just 21, Itauma will take a step up by challenging himself against a seasoned opponent who has only suffered one defeat, and previously ranked No.1 by the IBF.

Hrgovic, 34 and from Croatia, showed his own ring-readiness in the middle of May at the home of Doncaster FC where he swiftly overcame the threat presented by home favourite Dave Allen via a third round stoppage.

The 2016 Olympic medalist made it a third successive win by overcoming Allen, having defeated British heavyweights in Joe Joyce and David Adeleye since his career-first loss against Daniel Dubois in June 2024.

Itauma, who holds the WBO Intercontinental, WBA International, and Commonwealth titles, will be looking to keep his unbeaten record and world title ambitions firmly on track to solidify his status as the best young heavyweight in the sport.

He has not heard the final bell since a pair of six-round learning fights back in 2023. Of his 10 fights since, six have ended in the first round – including against Dillian Whyte and Demsey McKean – and three in the second. His most recent activity, against Jermaine Franklin Jr in March, extended him to five rounds of action.

“This has got all the makings of a classic heavyweight confrontation and we were determined to get it over the line,” said promoter Frank Warren. “This fight is the litmus test Moses is ready for and it is the one he wanted. Filip believes it will be too much too soon for the young star. At The O2 on August 29th we will find out on what will be another incredible night for British boxing.”

“Fans can expect a huge night of heavyweight action on August 29th as one of the most feared men in boxing, Moses Itauma takes on elite heavyweight Filip Hrgovic in a pivotal clash with world title implications, said Alfie Sharman VP DAZN. “Itauma is one of boxing’s brightest young stars, while Hrgovic brings proven world-level experience, making this blockbuster unmissable. Tune in live worldwide only on DAZN PPV.”

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt