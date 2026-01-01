Dictator Trump… John Deventer Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

John is 55 and a mailman. He lives in the province of South Holland, The Netherlands.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after his first 18 months in office?

It is just horrible. It’s beyond me how Americans could have voted for this moron! I’m almost certain that he and his tech buddies stole the election. It is a disaster for human rights and our planet.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

It is a disgrace for human rights in general and rights for Americans. The brute force against people simple does not fit in a society. America has become a banana republic.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

It’s unbelievable this is happening and that it is acceptable, or so it looks like.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

Yes, without any doubt.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

A total disgrace. This goes against all international law.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

Yes, this is blackmail! This is not how you should behave towards each other.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the Department of Education?

To keep people dumb. This is what dictators do.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

Yes. Of course.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

He is more on Russia’s side than Ukraine’s.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

Yes, he is everything you call him here. When his term is finished, in my opinion, the whole American electoral system needs to be turned upside down so this will never happen again.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

Because America is so divided that the people can not seem to distinguish anymore between good and bad. Social media has a big influence on this and Trump is using this in a clever way to sow even more division.

KB: Trump and the Iran War: Your opinion?

He got involved in this war he can no longer stop because of Israel. Israel’s government has Trump on a leash like a dog. Israel is committing war crimes against humanity at this moment.

KB: How do you see the future until the 2028 elections?

I hope for a president who will clean house, a justice department who will prosecute Trump and his yes-men in an open and honest way for all the crimes they are committing against the American people right now: treason and corruption. A president who will restore the international relations with the rest of the world and who will also restore human rights. You can not call an immigrant an animal. We are all human beings and no aliens.

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