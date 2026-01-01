Claressa Shields – Kaye Scott Press Conference Heats Up Coming Fight – Breaking Boxing News







Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields and Unified WBC & WBA Middleweight Champion Kaye Scott faced off for the first time on Tuesday in Atlanta in advance of their historic world championship showdown on Saturday, Aug. 15 live on DAZN from State Farm Arena.

Shields will make her highly-anticipated Atlanta debut as she returns to the middleweight division and attempts to become just the second heavyweight champion, male or female, to win a world championship in a lower weight class in the last 120-plus years.

Presented by Salita Promotions in partnership with Wynn Records, Claressa Shields Promotions and Route 30 Promotions, and presenting sponsor Zeus Network, the event marks the first women’s headliner at State Farm Arena. Tickets for the event are available on Ticketmaster.com.

It was announced Tuesday that Zeus Network will stream live undercard coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET featuring a mix of professional and celebrity influencer bouts. The Zeus Network press conference featured recording artist, actor and TV host Ray J, actor Orlando Brown, TV personality Big Lex, Not Da Lil One and TV personality Tesehki.

Here’s what the fighters and executives had to say on Tuesday:

CLARESSA SHIELDS:

“I want to thank Kaye for taking this fight, but because of you I have to lose 20 pounds. If you hadn’t taken this fight I wouldn’t have come back down to middleweight. I vacated those belts because no one wanted to fight me.

“I can make weight comfortably and keep all my power. I was undisputed twice at 160 and I wasn’t my strongest, but over the years I’ve gotten stronger. Kaye looks very strong and fit right now. Come Aug 15 I will look just as strong and fit.

“She’s not an easy task and she’s not someone who wants to lose. I saw her get a draw and come right back for a rematch to win these belts. It was a dog fight. They were bloody and bruised by the end of it, but Kaye came out on top.

“I honestly didn’t think she would say yes to this fight but I’m happy she did. I’ve always celebrated her wins – I’m not a hater so I can do that. The only time I have to go against anyone seriously is when they get in the ring with me.

“Kaye is so strong but I hope she’s ready for my best. Don’t think me losing this 20 pounds is going give you the upper hand.

“I know Kaye can’t outbox me. I think her game plan is going to be to come forward with those big broad shoulders and legs and try to land one of the meanest and strongest shots she can land to try to knock me off my block. That’s when you’re going to see a fight. That’s what I’ve been training for – to not get hit, to not get in a back and forth with her. Kaye loves back and forth wars.

“Kaye just said she thinks me coming down is her advantage and that’s how she’s supposed to think. But know this, skill overrides everything. I could be tired and have skill. I can be weak and have skill. People think that it’s all about strength. But I just know how to win.

“I’m looking forward to putting on a show in Atlanta. I was supposed to come here 2 years ago and I’m glad it finally happened. I love Atlanta. Shout out to all my fans who bought tickets. The dress code for the ladies is diamonds, glitter and sheer.

“I thank God for me being here. I thank Salita for rocking with me since 2016. I want to thank DAZN. I thank Ruben and Wynn for seeing my worth. And I want to thank you for Zeus for making this a bigger event.”

KAYE SCOTT:

“This is a big opportunity and I am honored to be part of it. This is not unfamiliar territory. I’ve earned this spot and I’m ready to put it everything on the line. They’re my belts and I am the world champion right now. She’s the challenger. I’m not looking to hand them over, she’s going to have to come get them off me.

“I have over 120 amateur fights, seven pro fights, nearly two decades dedicating my life to the sport. Self-belief is a strong tool and while I’m coming up against one of the best women in the entire world, I believe in myself and my ability. I believe I can get the job done.

“The aspect of her dropping the weight is definitely my advantage. In the amateurs I’ve done some heavy weight cuts and it can be draining on the body. I sit comfortably at middle weight. I’m hoping in the later stages of the fight that my endurance will come through. My fitness gives me the advantage to be able to push through.

“Thank you to my manager Mark Taffet, Salita Promotions and Wynn Records for believing in an event like this. Thank you to Claressa for choosing me as your dance partner.”

DMITRIY SALITA, PRESIDENT, SALITA PROMOTIONS:

“We are bridging together boxing and music. Thank you to Ruben, Papoose and Wynn Records for helping me bridge that game. Thank you to the cultural streaming network Zeus and Lemmy Plumber. Thank you DAZN, the number one premium boxing broadcast in the world.

“Claressa Shields needs no introduction as she is one of the most decelerated women in the sport. She the first woman boxer to be the main event on premium cable television. She’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist, the only male or female fighter to accomplish that in the history of the sport.

“Kaye Scott is very experienced world champion who just won WBC Fight of the Year. This is going to be an incredible fight.

“Thank you to State Farm Arena and thank you to Atlanta for welcoming us and for the hospitality.”

RUBEN BRANSON, CEO, WYNN RECORDS:

“Thank you DAZN and thank you Lemmy for helping us bring the sport of boxing to a whole new level. Wynn Records goal is to blend sports, entertainment and culture and with our partners we have been successful. August 15 will be an epic night for Claressa Shields who continues to redefine history. We are proud to walk side by side with you Claressa. As a United States veteran myself, I am so proud of you being a US two-time Gold Medal Olympian.”

LEMUEL PLUMMER – CEO, ZEUS NETWORK

“Thank you Ruben and Wynn Records and Salita Promotions. We are excited to be part of this and distributing the undercard on the Zeus network. This partnership will change the sport of boxing entertainment.”

MIRIAM ARCHIBONG, ROUTE 30 PROMOTIONS:

“August 15 isn’t just another fight. For the first time in Atlanta’s history, State Farm Arena will host a major boxing event headlined by two women. I can’t think of anyone more deserving to headline that event than Claressa The GWOAT Shields and Kaye Scott. Great cities don’t wait for history, they create it.”

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