1980s TV Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane with… Paul Moriarty (Detective Sergeant Jake Barrett in “The Gentle Touch”)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

“The Gentle Touch” was a British police series made by London Weekend Television for ITV. It aired from 1980 to 1984, five seasons and 56 episodes. It was the first series in Britain to feature a female police officer as the lead: Jill Gascoine as Detective Inspector Maggie Forbes. The role of Detective Sergeant Jake Barrett was played by Paul Moriarty for the entire show.

KB: “The Gentle Touch”: What was the show about?

After very male versions of the police, it was thought that it was time for a more compassionate image: “The Gentle Touch”! This was brilliantly inhabited by Jill Gascoine.

KB: How did you get the part as Detective Sergeant Jake Barrett?

I went for the audition and, as I left, they said that if I was offered the part would I wear the overcoat I was wearing. The coat got me the part.

KB: What did you like about the character and how did you make it your own?

Good to play a policeman with a sense of serving the public with empathy and a sense of justice.

KB: Did you and the other actors got some police training to make it look believable on screen?

Detective Inspector Gearing was our advisor.

KB: How did a week on the set looked like from getting the script to filming?

Two days on set. Thursday was practice for crew and actors. Friday the show was taped.

KB: Where was the show filmed?

Because of budget, the joke was that it had to be filmed within a cable length of LWT.

KB: Do you have a favorite episode where you starred in and why this one?

I enjoyed them all, because it felt like being in a very happy family.

KB: Looking back now, would you have played Jake Barrett differently?

Led by very good scripts, so guided by them and wouldn’t have done anything differently.

KB: How do you explain that this show is still beloved after 40+ years?

Having a woman as the leader gave it a sense of compassion and a group of people that wanted a sense of justice and fair play. Maybe they should bring it back!

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