Rolly Romero Vs Teofimo Lopez Press Conference Heats Up – Breaking Boxing News







WBA Welterweight World Champion Rolly Romero and two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez went face to face on Thursday at a press conference in Los Angeles to officially announce their world title showdown Saturday, August 22 in a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on DAZN and Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference began with a special announcement of a landmark deal between DAZN and PBC, that brings PBC’s marquee fight nights to fans around the world on DAZN. That portion of the press conference featured PBC fighters who will be competing on DAZN in the coming months including WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora, WBA Featherweight World Champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa, Interim WBC Middleweight Champion Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr., and IBF Bantamweight World Champion Jose Salas Reyes.

The August 22 event is promoted by TGB Promotions, in association with Takeover Promotions.

Pre-sale tickets for the live event are available now until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com with code: PBC.

Public on-sale begins tomorrow, Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Thursday from Avalon Hollywood:

ROLLY ROMERO

“It’s been a hard time trying to make a fight, but we know that Teofimo is gonna fight anyone. So I’m thankful that he stepped up to the plate.

“I needed the time off to focus on me. I’m just happy to be back with another big event and to be here at the announce of the PBC and DAZN deal. This is just one of so many great fights that are gonna come from it.

“I feel pretty good right now. We’re gonna have to see if I’m even better than I was against Ryan Garcia. I’ve missed boxing. I really don’t do this for anything other than the love of the sport.

“A fight’s a fight, a sparring session is sparring. Everyone’s sparring each other. People get cracked. Now we’re doing it under the big lights for a belt. I feel like this fight gives me the opportunity to become a Hall of Famer.

“Me and Teo aren’t friends, he’s my little brother. I’d rather go in there against him than anyone else.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

“I feel great. It’s put up or shut up. We’re at a point in time in my career where everything is at stake. People want to know if this is the start of something new for me. I look forward to it.

“I want to thank the champ for stepping up to the plate. I’m looking forward to becoming a three-division world champion at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 22.

“We know each other enough to know what triggers us. We know secrets possibly that people don’t know. This is gonna be a big fight for the next era of boxing.

“I believe that I haven’t even touched the surface of what I’ve got to give to this sport. When I face the champion I’ll be 29. I’ve got a lot of good prominent years left. I’m gonna answer all the questions on August 22.”

ISMAEL SALAS, Romero’s Trainer

“Everything we do comes from the work in the gym. Every fight has a different approach. Styles make fights. With all respect to Teofimo, this is a perfect fight for Rolly. This is a guy who comes forward. I don’t want to say too much, but everyone will see on August 22.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ SR., Lopez’s Father & Trainer

“After our last fight one of the first people who came up to me was Rolly, and he was telling me that my son had to move up to 147. Now it’s crazy that we’re up here getting ready for this fight. I can’t wait. August 22 is gonna be a great night. These guys are gonna come to fight and give a show.”

PBC-DAZN DEAL PRESS CONFERENCE PARTICIPANTS:

SEBASTIAN FUNDORA, WBC Super Welterweight World Champion

“PBC was the last missing piece on DAZN. Now that all the 154-pound champions are on DAZN, let’s get an undisputed champion.

“Now all of these big fights are the most realistic. We’re all on the same platform, so now’s the time. Jaron Ennis is the one calling me out, so he’d be the guy I want to face soon.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA, WBA Featherweight World Champion

“With this partnership, anything is possible. I’m very confident in my team and I’m ready to set up the big fights. I went to the U.K. and won the belt and now I’m ready to unify.

“I showed my grit to win this title. I’m a different caliber of fighter. I come to fight. I leave no stone unturned. I go out there to do my best and give exciting fights to the fans. I just love fighting.

“I know the Bruce Carrington unification fight will eventually come, but I’m focused on what’s in front of me. When the time comes, I’ll be ready for it.”

JESUS RAMOS JR. Interim WBC Middleweight Champion

“This partnership is gonna open a lot more doors in the middleweight division. Even the guys at 154-pounds, they have to move up to middleweight eventually and I’ll be here waiting.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring as a champion. It brings a new wave of confidence. We’ve been working on a lot of new things that I can’t wait to show everyone.”

JOSE SALAS REYES, IBF Bantamweight World Champion

“I’m very excited to be in this position, especially with Bam Rodriguez moving up to this division. We have the mandatory fight first, but eventually the Bam Rodriguez fight will be coming and I will be ready.”

TOM BROWN, President of TGB Promotions

“I want to thank everyone who was involved in making this deal happen. DAZN demand the absolute best product on their platform, and that’s what we’re here for. It’s an exciting day for boxing.

“DAZN have a great schedule for the rest of the year already, and we’ll be adding these four great champions to the schedule shortly. With this deal, DAZN is really kicking it up a notch. This relationship with PBC will be something special.

“We have the deepest roster of champions and we’ll have a pathway to making the biggest and best fights. I can’t wait to get to work with everyone.

BRITTON HARDIN, Head of Boxing, North America, DAZN

“We want to serve outsized value to the boxing audience. We’ve been working very diligently to do that at DAZN. I’m personally very excited about today. PBC is one of the stellar companies in modern day boxing.

“This really shows what we’re trying to do at DAZN and that’s bringing the best fighters and biggest fights under one platform. This outstanding talent up here is just a small glimpse of the roster that’s over at PBC.”

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