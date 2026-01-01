Press Conference Quotes For This Saturday’s Wynn Records Network Debut Event From Puerto Rico – Breaking Boxing News







Undefeated American heavyweight Pryce Taylor faced off with Mexican challenger Issac Muñoz at the final press conference on Thursday in advance of Saturday’s debut Wynn Records Network event from Puerto Rico.

The five-fight card will stream live at 8 p.m. ET on https://watch.wynnrecordsnetwork.com/ and will also feature the return of undefeated Puerto Rican women’s boxing sensation Kiria Tapia.

Puerto Rican boxing greats Ivan Calderon and Juan Manuel Lopez were in attendance at Colegio Universitario de San Juan on Thursday, along with Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, who was there to support local undercard fighter Yaziel Ortiz.

The Universal Promotions and Salita Promotions event from Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan is promoted in association with Wynn Records. The debut event on the new streaming service will feature three women’s boxing bouts as the entities continue their commitment to leadership in women’s boxing.

In Saturday’s co-featured bout, Edith Soledad Matthysse will defend her Women’s WBA Interim Super Lightweight Title against undefeated challenger Litzy Vazquez.

Also featured on the card is a WBA International Women’s Bantamweight bout between undefeated contender Johanna Wonyou and Tania Walters. In the opening bout, 22-year-old undefeated super featherweight prospect and Puerto Rican favorite William Colon will take on veteran Jeremy Triana.

Fans can register at https://watch.wynnrecordsnetwork.com/ and watch across connected TV and mobile devices, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, iOS, and Android. The events on the direct-to-consumer streaming service are designed to develop and test some of boxing’s most promising prospects and contenders, giving fans a first look at the future generation of stars as they take on meaningful step-up fights.

Here’s what the participants had to say on Thursday:

PRYCE TAYLOR (12-0, 8 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York:

“This fight isn’t going 10 rounds. I promise it’s going to be quick work on Saturday night. I plan on being as entertaining as always because I honestly don’t think he has the tools to hurt me, let alone force me out of first gear. He won’t even be able to touch me.

“He’s coming in with a lot of power, but that Mexican pride isn’t going to be enough to get the job done with me.”

ISAAC MUNOZ (18-2-1, 15 KOs), of Mexico City:

“I’m going into this fight completely focused. I am not taking Pryce lightly at all—we’ve prepared for war, and I am ready to go the full 10 rounds if that’s what it takes to get the job done.

“Everyone knows I’m a big boy, but don’t let the size fool you; I’ve got the speed to match it.

“To all my fans, thank you, Mexico. I’m going in there to make you proud this Saturday.”

KIRIA TAPIA (9-0, 1 KO), of San Juan, Puerto Rico:

“Seeing the spotlight finally shine on women’s boxing and seeing it grow the way it has over the last few years and watching women finally make more money—fills my heart with so much pride.

“To all the young girls looking up to me, I want to tell you this: stay close to God, set your mind completely on your goals, and never lose your focus. It all starts in the mind. If your mind is locked in, everything else will follow.

“I am so excited to step into that ring in front of my beautiful home crowd here in Puerto Rico. I’ve put in the work, camp was intense, and I’m ready to show everyone exactly what I’ve been working on and get this win.”

DMITRIY SALITA, President, Salita Promotions:

“This event showcases Salita Promotions’ continued commitment to elevating women’s boxing by featuring three meaningful women’s bouts at pivotal stages of each fighter’s career.

“The card features a women’s world title fight between Argentina’s Edith Soledad Matthysse and undefeated Mexican contender Litzy Vázquez. Also featured is France’s Johanna Wonyou, who is on the verge of a world title shot, and one of the island’s brightest rising stars Kiria Tapia fighting in front of her hometown fans.

“These standout women’s contests are seamlessly integrated throughout the evening alongside compelling men’s matchups, including highly regarded undefeated heavyweight Pryce Taylor taking on battle-tested veteran Issac Munoz. Presenting the fights together reflects our belief that great boxing is defined by competitive matchup and compelling stories – not gender.

“By showcasing world-class female and male athletes on the same stage we are helping grow the sport, introduce new fans to its stars, and build a stronger future for boxing. We are excited to partner with Universal Promotions to deliver these compelling matchups streaming live exclusively on http://WynnRecordsNetwork.com.”

JAVIER BUSTILLO, President, Universal Promotions:

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Salita Promotions yet again to present a great international event with world championship boxing. We have excellent female representation with our local star Kiria Tapia facing off against the Spaniard Alba Sánchez. Plus we have a world title fight with the defending champion, the Argentinian Soledad Matthyse against the talented prospect from Mexico, Litzy Vásquez. It will be an amazing night of boxing”

EDITH SOLEDAD MATTHYSSE (21-16-1, 4 KOs), of Santa Fe, Argentina:

“I’m thrilled to showcase my talent on the world stage, especially here in Puerto Rico, the birthplace of so many champions. My team has done an outstanding job studying my opponent. We’ve prepared for everything we expect to face this Saturday night, and we have several game plans in place. She’ll have to be at her very best, because I know I will.

“Ive had my ups and downs in women’s boxing, but it’s gotten so much better. Everything has been great since I joined Salita Promotions. My fight with Samantha Worthington, I was worried about my diet and I felt unprepared, but I was able to come out on top and get the belt and I’m happy she’s OK. On Saturday I plan to leave everything in the ring and make Argentina proud.”

LITZY VAZQUEZ (8-0, 6 KOs), Veracruz, Mexico

“I’m excited to be in Puerto Rico because it reminds me so much of my hometown of Veracruz. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity, which I’ve dreamed about my entire life. I’ve studied my opponent very carefully. She’s a tough, aggressive fighter who likes to come forward and apply constant pressure. My preparation has been excellent, and I’m ready for whatever she brings. It’s going to be a war in the ring, with each round becoming more intense than the last. One thing is certain: we’re going to put on a great show for the fans.”

SUGAR SHANE MOSLEY, Hall of Famer:

“Through the Mosley Foundation of Love, our mission has always been about lifting up the youth, providing opportunities, and showing kids that they have a village standing behind them. Yaziel Ortiz is the very first kid we’ve been working with out of Loíza, Puerto Rico, and over the last eight months, he has shown me exactly what the spirit of this foundation is all about. Yaziel has a willingness to listen and true, unshakeable discipline which takes a fighter to the next level.”

YEZIEL “EL TONKA” ORTIZ, (2,1) of Loiza, Puerto Rico:

“The people of Loíza have such an incredible, beautiful spirit, and I can’t wait to represent them on Saturday night while making my mentor Shane Mosley proud for always believing in and guiding me.”

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