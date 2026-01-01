Complete PFL Mena: Riyadh Results – MMA Breaking News







PFL MENA returned to Boulevard Studios in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for PFL MENA: Riyadh, where the region’s top athletes delivered a night of tournament-defining performances, highlight-reel finishes, and standout showcase bouts.

In the catchweight showcase main event, Saudi Arabian star Hattan Alsaif (1-0) made her professional debut against Algeria’s Dania Ouhachi (1-2). Hometown hero Alsaif thrilled the audience with an early takedown as the Algerian fighter threatened with an armbar but the Saudi-born striker worked back to her feet. In the second round, Alsaif scored with a thunderous overhand right which sent her Algerian-born opponent down.

In the co-main event, Lebanon’s Hassan Shaaban (7-2) faced Jordan’s Hazem Kayyali (3-0-2) in a pivotal PFL MENA Welterweight Tournament matchup. Kayyali established control early, using a relentless barrage of leg and head kicks to take the opening round. The contest remained closely contested over the final two rounds, but Kayyali did enough to earn a unanimous decision victory and advance to the tournament semifinals.

Also on the main card, Jeddah’s own Malik Basahel (4-0) showed a frenetic superior display of grappling as he had his hand raised in a unanimous decision victory over Morocco’s Imad El Azami (1-1). The crowd celebrated as their hometown fighter kept his undefeated record intact in the flyweight division, scoring 30-27 across two judges’ scorecards, the third scoring 29-28.

In the PFL MENA Welterweight Tournament, Abdelkrim Zouad (8-2) and Omar Hussein (12-7) secured their places in the semifinals with victories over Wissame Akhmouch and Ahmed Darwish, respectively. Morocco’s fan favourite, Badreddine Diani also advanced to the semifinals after defeating Egypt’s Yousef Adel, while Hazem Kayyali defeated Hassan Shaaban in the co-main event, cementing his next opponent, booked for October 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Algeria’s Elias Boudegzdame (21-9) defeated Hussein Salem (12-7) to advance to the PFL MENA Featherweight Tournament semifinals, while Syria’s Shadi Kabbani (4-0) earned his semifinal spot with a victory over Ahmed Tarek (7-2).

PFL MENA: RIYADH Results:

Hattan Alsaif (1-0) defeated Dania Ouhachi (1-2) via TKO (ground and pound) at 3:38 in round two

Hazem Kayyali (3-0-2) defeated Hassan Shaaban (7-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 29-27)

Malik Basahel (4-0) defeated Imad El Azami (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Badreddine Diani (11-4) defeated Yousef Adel (5-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Abdelkrim Zouad (8-2) defeated Wissame Akhmouch (7-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:08 in round two

Shadi Kabbani (4-0) defeated Ahmed Tarek (7-2) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Omar Hussein (12-7) defeated Ahmed Darwish (3-2) via TKO (referee stoppage) at 3:49 in round two

Elias Boudegzdame (21-9) defeated Hussein Salem (12-7) via technical submission (triangle choke) at 2:55 in round one

Rayan Atmani (6-3) defeated Eslam Mostafa (5-3) via KO at 4:50 in round one

Saud Almolhem (2-1) defeated Abdelhalim Elhoufy (0-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

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