“Beck’s Bolero” New Version By Janet Robin & David Vito Gregoli Out This Friday Morning – Music News







“Beck’s Bolero”

Arranged and Recorded by Janet Robin and David Vito Gregoli

GRAMMY® winner Janet Robin and David Vito Gregoli join forces for a bold, modern reimagining of Jeff Beck’s iconic instrumental, “Beck’s Bolero.” Their version goes live on all streaming media on Friday July 24 at 12:00 AM PT.

Pre-save here https://lnk.dmsmusic.co/janetrobindavidvitogregoli_becksbolero

There’s also a music video that features Robin, Gregoli, plus percussionist MB Gordy working on “Beck’s Bolero” in the studio. This goes live also Friday at midnight, as well, at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fthUxd9Elyw

Vito says, “This is our homage to someone who constantly evolved, never rested on his fame or laurels. The song’s unique beat — and the fact it was recorded with members of Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Yardbirds, The Stones — all make this a historic piece.”

Though both artists are most recently recognized for their acoustic work within the music community, Robin and Gregoli have a lifetime of experience as virtuosic electric guitarists. They bring decades of musicianship, production experience, and artistic vision to this fresh exploration of one of rock guitar’s most enduring compositions. Their version honors the mystery, tension, and cinematic power of the original while reshaping it through a contemporary, expressive instrumental lens.

The Drum Motive & Why This Version Travels

The recording’s not‑so‑secret weapon is GRAMMY®‑winning drummer/percussionist MB Gordy, whose opening drum figure adds a brief jolt of energy — a deliberate ignition that sets the piece in motion. Vito describes it as “a take‑off on a James Brown beat, giving it urgency as it weaves in and out of the traditional Bolero pulse.”

Gordy’s blend of Middle Eastern dumbek, shakers, classic rock tambourine, and triangle creates a shifting rhythmic landscape that propels the performance forward. This interplay — drums sparking motion, guitars expanding texture — is what makes the interpretation travel: the piece evolves, opens, and moves through dynamic layers rather than staying fixed in a single emotional register.

About the Artists

Janet Robin — GRAMMY® Award‑winning guitarist, producer, and songwriter — is known for her distinctive voice on both electric and acoustic guitar. A former student of Randy Rhoads, she has performed and recorded with Lindsey Buckingham, Meredith Brooks, and Air Supply, and is a founding member of the GRAMMY®‑winning acoustic trio The String Revolution.

David Vito Gregoli is a multi‑instrumentalist, producer, composer, and guitarist whose work reflects a wide‑ranging command of sound, arrangement, and studio craft. His layered, textural approach expands the song beyond a traditional guitar tribute. Gregoli has produced and recorded projects with GRAMMY®‑winner Ricky Kej, GRAMMY®‑winner Jim Kimo West, Constance Demby, Jai Uttal (GRAMMY®‑Nominated), Steven Halpern, Donna De Lory, Jon Anderson of Yes, and Bill Champlin of Chicago.

Together, Robin and Gregoli deliver “Beck’s Bolero” as both a respectful nod to Jeff Beck’s groundbreaking legacy and a personal statement from two artists deeply rooted in the continuing evolution of guitar‑driven instrumental music.

www.VitoGregoliMusic.com | www.JanetRobin.com

Instrumentation:

David Vito Gregoli: 12‑string acoustic guitar, charango, bass, organ, slide guitar, lead guitar (left side)

Janet Robin: lead and harmony guitars (right side)

MB Gordy: drums and world percussion

Produced, arranged, and recorded by David Vito Gregoli and Janet Robin

Mixed and mastered by Matthew Hyde

Release date: July 24, 2026

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