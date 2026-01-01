Great British Pubs… The Bridge House (Belfast)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of David Webb

This J D Wetherspoon pub was once two separate buildings. Number 39-45 Bedford Street was originally the site of a warehouse built around 1865 for Thomas Johnson & Sons, ‘funeral furnishers and furniture removers’. It had a very tall ground floor to house the firm’s various horse-drawn carriages, and was demolish in 1991.

Number 35-37 was built as a warehouse for a ‘fancy box manufacturer’, in 1868. This building was designed by the architectural practice of Lanyon, Lynn and Lanyon.

It became a Wetherspoon pub in 2009.

Favorite dish is cod, chips and mushy peas. And with a Murphys as favorite drink you can’t go wrong. So if you are in Belfast and want to visit a lively pub with great food, look no further!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist?

It was once 2 separate buildings: 35-37 and 39-45. Number 35-37 is the oldest part of the premises, built in 1868 for a fancy box manufacturer and designed by the eminent architect Sir Charles Lanyon. The adjourning part, 39-45 Bedford Street, was originally the site of a warehouse built around 1865 for Thomas Johnston and Sons who were ‘funeral furnishers and furniture removers’.

It had a very tall ground floor to house the firms various horse-drawn carriages, and was demolished in 1991.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

It takes its name after a vanishing bridge

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

Murphys.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

Cod, chips and mushy peas.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Tim Martin himself.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

A lively pub, lots of full tables, all different ages having some sociable drinks and chatting away.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

For the highly affordable food and drink, spacious two floor layout, and lively city center location on Bedford Street.

For more information, check out The Bridge House’s website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt