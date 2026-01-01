Undefeated Middleweight Contender Troy Isley To Face Joe Hicks On Undercard of Claressa Shields Vs Kaye Scott On August 15th – Breaking Boxing News







Undefeated middleweight contender Troy Isley will face Joe Hicks in a showdown of 2020 U.S. Olympic rivals on Saturday, Aug. 15 live on DAZN in a 10-round featured bout of the Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott blockbuster event from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In a co-featured bout, former Puerto Rican Olympian and undefeated contender Ashleyann Lozada will face former world title challenger Paulette Cuesta in a 10-round women’s super bantamweight matchup. In the DAZN opener, WBC Women’s Super Featherweight Champion Caroline Veyre will make the first defense of her title against undefeated challenger Bernice Ferreira.

The three bouts round out the five-fight DAZN worldwide broadcast that begins at 9 p.m. ET following live streaming coverage on Zeus Network at 6 p.m. ET. It was announced on Thursday that knockout artist and rising star Ernesto “Tito” Mercado will face Emmanuel Tagoe in the 10-round super lightweight co-main event prior to Shields vs. Scott.

Presented by Salita Promotions in partnership with Wynn Records, Claressa Shields Promotions and Route 30 Promotions, and presenting sponsor Zeus Network, the historic event marks the first women’s headliner at State Farm Arena. Remaining tickets for Aug. 15 are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Isley and Hicks were teammates on the 2020 U.S. Men’s Olympic Boxing Team, with Isley advancing to the round of 16 while Team Captain Hicks missed out due to changes in qualifying after the Games were delayed by the Covid pandemic. To Hicks, the changes benefitted Isley, who took his spot on the team. To Isley, the better and more experienced man earned his place in Japan. Now the longtime teammates become rivals in a showdown that may position the winner to challenge for a world title.

“Transformer” Isley (16-0, 6 KOs), of Alexandria, Va., is fresh off a fifth-round TKO of Leonardo Di Stefano on June 14 in Grand Rapids, Mich. The 27-year-old scored two knockdowns in the empathic victory and called out middleweight champions Erislandy Lara and Carlos Adames in his post-fight interview. Prior to June 14, Isley won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Etoundi Michel William in June of 2025 in Norfolk, Va. In 2024, Isley soundly defeated former U.S. Olympian teammate Javier Martinez, who holds two amateur victories over Hicks at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“I made easy work of Javier Martinez and I’m going to do the same to Joe Hicks,” said Isley referring to his former Olympic teammates. “I’m hungry and I’m coming different. Fans are going to see a version of Troy Isley, the best version. I’m going to put this Olympic talk to bed with Joe.

“It feels good to be right back and this time on a Claressa card. Last year was a down year for me – I didn’t fight as much as I wanted. My plan was to be busy this year. I’ve been with Salita Promotions for two months and this is already my second fight.”

Hicks (12-1, 7 KOs) bounced back from his first professional defeat with a decision victory over Todd Manuel on Feb. 10 in his hometown of Grand Rapids. The 32-year-old made history as one of the first professional fighters to compete for the U.S. Boxing Team, but changes to the qualifying process due to Covid prevented him from competing in the postponed Games despite being named Team Captain.

“Troy Isley is a tight opponent, but I am confident in my skills as a boxer puncher and counter puncher. We have history from the Olympics and on fight night I’m going to get it back in blood and prove I have always been the better fighter.

“I’m happy to be back in the ring. I’ve had long layoffs and only fought twice in the past year, but I stay in the gym so I’m ready for any opportunity. I’m grateful to be on the GWOAT card and God will make sure I come out of it with my hand raised on Aug. 15.”

Lozada (4-0, 1 KOs) was the first female Olympic boxer in Puerto Rican history. The native of Corozal is currently ranked No. 4 in the world by the WBA and coming off a win over longtime two-division champion Debora Anahi Dionicius in May. The 35-year-old southpaw turned professional in 2025 after a lengthy amateur career and has fought four times in less than 18 months as her level of opposition has steadily increased.

“I am elated to fight for the WBA Gold title, and a victory will bring me one step closer to my dream of becoming a world champion,” Lozada said. “I am going against a very worthy opponent who has all my respect. I have worked hard for this moment, and with God by my side, no one will stop me. I am immensely proud to add to the long-standing tradition of México vs. Puerto Rico. I want all of the Puerto Rican and Latino community in Atlanta and watching on DAZN to join me on August 15th. ¡Viva Puerto Rico!”

Lozada will face her toughest test on Aug. 15 in Cuesta, the No. 6 ranked contender in the WBA, with the winner positioned to challenge No. 3 ranked Phannerai Netisri in a WBA world title eliminator. Cuesta (19-5-1, 4 KOs), of Tijuana, Mexico, is coming off a decision win over previously undefeated Karla Davis in June in Puerto Rico. In 2023 she challenged longtime super bantamweight titleholder Yamileth Mercado.

“I am more than ready to take on Ashleyann Lozada,” said Cuesta, who recently defeated the No. 6 ranked contender. “She has never faced a strong, determined, experienced Mexican like me. I will bring home a great victory for Mexico on August 15.”

Veyre (11-1) won the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship with a decisive unanimous decision over longtime former champion and contender Delfine Persoon, who had previously faced women’s boxing superstars Alycia Baumgardner and Katie Taylor. The 37-year-old Veyre, of Montreal by way of Paris, had previously faced former world title challenger Licia Boudersa, winning a near-shutout decision in her fifth consecutive fight in Michigan. On Aug. 15, Veyre faces just the second undefeated challenger of her career in her first title defense.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring, can’t wait to be on the undercard with Claressa Shields,” Veyre said. “But more than anything, I can’t wait to defend my title for the first time, and go get another one while I’m at it. My opponent is 10-0 and an IBO champion, and that’s exactly why I want this fight. I didn’t become a world champion to duck challenges. I want to prove I’m the champion of this division, and the only way to do that is by facing the other champions.”

Ferreira (10-0, 4 KOs) will fight outside of her native South Africa for the first time, where she has compiled 10 wins in just three years. In her last two bouts, the 34-year-old won a wide decision over Ellen Simwaka and a near-shutout over former world title challenger Nozipho Bell. Ferreira, who currently holds the IBO super featherweight belt, is ranked in the top five by two of the major sanctioning bodies – No. 2 by the IBF and No. 4 – as well as No. 9 by the WBO.

“They’re selling this as a clash of two titans, but when that bell rings, respect goes out the window,” Ferreira said. “She’s coming to win a match, I’m coming to take a soul. I’ve taken beatings from life that would have put her in the ground, so if she thinks 10 rounds with me is going to break my spirit, she’s in for a long night.”

Said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions: “We’re excited to put on this great DAZN undercard featuring former Olympic teammates and American contenders in a career-defining showdown. The addition of Lozado vs. Cuesta and Veyre vs. Ferreira to the undercard of Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott further solidifies our dedication to women’s boxing by showcasing three fantastic women’s fights on the biggest platform in the sport.”

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt