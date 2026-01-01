Great British Pubs… The Coach & Horses in Soho, London







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Coach & Horses

The Coach & Horses is a pub in Soho, London. Originally licensed in 1724, this pub underwent its most recent reconstruction in 1889 and holds Grade II listed status. Famous for ‘London’s Rudest Landlord’ Norman Balon who looked after the pub for over 60 years. The pub has the best tuck shop in town. A pint of traditional real ale, most importantly London Pride s a favorite drink. Today, the pub is a well-preserved example of 1930s pub decor, retaining features like spittoon troughs, bar backs, and wall paneling, along with some Art Deco linoleum floor tiles. As the pub explains it best: “It is a much-loved institution. The Coach is more than just a place to enjoy a drink; it’s the heart of our community. For decades, we’ve been a cherished gathering spot where friendships are forged, stories are shared, and memories are made.”

KB: When and by who was The Coach & Horses founded?

Originally licensed in 1724, this pub underwent its most recent reconstruction in 1889 and holds Grade II listed status. The name is believed to refer to horse-drawn carriages, with a historical shuttle service possibly operating from this spot to Smithfield Market, once a key departure point for coaches heading north.

The Coach and Horses is a much-loved institution. Famous for ‘London’s Rudest Landlord’ Norman Balon who looked after the pub for over 60 years. Across his reign famous journalists frequented the bar, the most noted was Jeffrey Bernard. So (in)famous was Jeffrey that a play was written about one misfortunate night he awoke in The Coach and Horses toilet to find himself alone with a bottle of vodka for company. A play that we housed earlier this year and last with Robert Bathurst in the one-man, immersive show.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

For one night in 2019, the former owners decided to host a nudist evening at the Coach, history that we cannot remove from Google. Every-so-often, we will receive an enquiry as to when the next nudist night is – “never”, is the answer.

KB: Which dish on the menu is a must try for people visiting?

We don’t have a kitchen but do have the best tuck shop in town – think scampi fries and crispy pork scratching’s with your pint

KB: What is a favorite drink people must try?

A pint of traditional real ale, most importantly London Pride!

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

To many to name, and we don’t kiss and tell.

KB: In which series and movies has the pub appeared in?

None, but a place for many a photoshoot – most recently was Alexander McQueen.

Through the success and popularity of the pub we have been featured in the following;

• Time Out – Best 50 pubs in London at Number 3 in 2023

• Time Out – Best 50 Pubs in London at Number 2 in 2024!

• Evening Standard – London’s Best Pubs at Number 1

• The Caterer – ‘Soho’s Coach and Horses is all about beer and banter’

• London Beer City (Will Hawkes) – ‘Soho Pride, Wembley’s Wizard and Suds in the Suburbs’

• The Standard – ‘Times are tough, but pubs are fighting back’

• Time Out – ‘London’s toughest landladies’

KB: I step inside the pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

Today, the pub is a well-preserved example of 1930s pub decor, retaining features like spittoon troughs, bar backs, and wall paneling, along with some Art Deco linoleum floor tiles. In the summer of 2019, the pub’s 1930s interior earned it a place in the CAMRA National Inventory. Its Historic England listing, number 1235282, was last updated in February 2020 and provides intriguing insights into the site’s history

KB: Why should people visit The Coach & Horses in Soho?

It is a much-loved institution. The Coach is more than just a place to enjoy a drink; it’s the heart of our community. For decades, we’ve been a cherished gathering spot where friendships are forged, stories are shared, and memories are made. Our pub brings spirit and warmth to everyone who walks through our doors.

For more information, check out the pub’s website: HERE

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