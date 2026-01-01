PFL New York Full Card Confirmed For July 31st at UBS Arena – Breaking MMA News







The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the full card for PFL New York Presented by Arkham, which takes place this Friday, July 31st at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Headlining the 11-fight slate is a PFL Lightweight World Championship bout between undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov (21-0) taking on the also-undefeated challenger #3-Archie “King” Colgan (13-0). Nurmagomedov will look to continue his reign of dominance over the PFL’s lightweight division, while Colgan will try to dethrone the king and be the first to hand him a loss.

In the co-main event, massive title implications are in play, as #1-Dakota “Dangerous” Ditcheva (15-0) returns to action against #6-Denise “Miss Dynamite” Kielholtz (9-5). Ditcheva will try to cement her spot at the top of the women’s 125-pound division and take a big step towards world championship gold, while Kielholtz will attempt to shock the world.

Also on the card, top-10 light heavyweights go head-to-head, as #2-Dovletdzhan “Wolfhound” Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) meets #6-Simeon Powell (12-2), while #5-Raufeon Stots (21-4) takes on #10-Lazaro Dayron (10-0-1) in a battle of top bantamweights.

The PFL New York Presented by Arkham preliminary card will air in the U.S on the ESPN App from 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, with the main card broadcasting from 7pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN.

Completed PFL New York Main Card:

UBS Arena, New York

7 pm ET | 4 pm PT | Friday, July 31

ESPN (U.S.)

PFL Lightweight World Title Main Event: C-Usman Nurmagomedov (21-0) vs. #3-Archie Colgan (13-0)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: #1-Dakota Ditcheva (15-0) vs. #6-Denise Kielholtz (9-5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #2-Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (26-8-1) vs. #6-Simeon Powell (12-2)

Lightweight Bout: #10-Amru Magomedov (10-0) vs. Angel Alvarez (11-2)

Completed PFL New York Preliminary Card:

4 pm ET | 1 pm PT | Friday, July 31

ESPN App (U.S.)

Bantamweight Bout: #5-Raufeon Stots (21-4) vs. #10-Lazaro Dayron (10-0-1)

175 LB Catchweight Bout: Jonathan Piersma (12-3) vs. #7-Omar El Dafrawy (15-6)

Bantamweight Bout: Sean Gauci (11-1) vs. Allan Begosso (10-4-1)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Moustapha Diakhate (5-0-1) vs. Zacharia Nishimwe (4-0)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Khabib Nabiev (12-0) vs. Jamelle Jones (15-8)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: #10-Montana De La Rosa (13-9-1) vs. Tatiana Postarnakova (7-0)

Lightweight Bout: Chamy Delva (7-1) vs. Levan Khabalaev (4-0)

UPCOMING PFL SCHEDULE:

Friday, July 31 – PFL New York Presented by Arkham – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, Long Island, New York

Friday, August 7 – PFL Charlotte – Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, North Carolina

Saturday, August 22 – PFL Tampa presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, Florida

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