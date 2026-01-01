1980s TV Shows: A Trip Down Memory Lane with… Michael DeLorenzo (Alex Torres in “Head of the Class”)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

“Head of the Class” was a sitcom that aired on ABC from 1986 to 1991. It ran for five seasons and 114 episodes. The show is about a group of brainy students and their history teacher at a High School in Manhattan. The teacher was played by Howard Hesseman. Michael DeLorenzo played Alex Torres in the last two seasons from 1989 to 1991.

KB: “Head of the Class”: What was the show about?

“Head of the Class” is about a group of brainiac kids who are at the top of the top the cream of the crop, the special brains of it all at a high school.

KB: How did you get the part as Alex Torres?

I was lucky enough to star in a play at the time at the Mark Taper Forum called “Stand Up Tragedy”, where I played five different characters. A few actors and producers from “Head of the Class” came and saw me in the play, and that’s how they asked me to come to audition for Alex.

KB: What did you like about the character and how do you make it your own?

Alex was all these wonderful things rolled up into one. He was smart, good looking, and such a snazzy dresser! What’s not to like! Oh and of course, he’s a lady’s man of sorts, or so he thinks. But also deep down, he was a really good guy. A gentleman. Just a blast to play.

KB: How did a week on the set look like from getting the script to filming?

Usually we get a script on Monday. We do a read through, go to lunch and usually go home. Come back Tuesday, brand new script. Read it. Go to lunch and go home. Maybe stand up and do a couple of rehearsals after lunch before going home. Wednesday, same thing, but now we’re blocking the episode. Thursday, probably a new re-written script and then a run through and blocking. And if everything went perfect, we got a new re-written script on Friday and did it all over again. Friday night we filmed.

KB: Where was the show filmed?

The show was filmed on the Warner Brothers lot in Burbank. What a beautiful sound stage they had.

KB: What was it like working with William Schilling and Howard Hesseman?

They were both amazing, but I really clicked with Howard. He had come to see me in “Stand Up Tragedy” that I did at the Mark Taper Forum and we just clicked, you know, on the actor level and on an artist level, and he always looked out for me.

KB: Are you still in touch with actors from the show?

I think the only one that I speak to consistently is Kimberly Russell who’s amazing.

KB: Do you have a favorite episode on the whole show and why this one?

It has to be “HAIR”; I love that episode. They did an amazing job of bringing that wonderful musical to life and understanding the meaning behind it. And then, of course, I got to play the best part, Claude!

KB: Looking back now would you have played Alex Torres differently?

No.

KB: Why do you think “Head of the Class” is still beloved after 35+ years?

Howard as a teacher is so beloved, especially with his fans from his days on “WKRP in Cincinnati”. The kids represent such a diverse group of intelligent, passionate people who are trying to be the best super brains that they can be while navigating the most arduous and challenging time in their lives…their teenage years.

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