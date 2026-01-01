Art In America To Release New Album Dreams Of The Disappeared – Music News









Follow-up to 2025 comeback album, Rise

Features original members, siblings Chris Flynn, Shishonee Flynn and Dan Flynn

All new material

Out September 24, 2026 on Iconoclassic Records

Art in America returns with Dreams of the Disappeared – the next chapter in one of progressive rock’s most remarkable stories.

Some bands become legends because of the albums they released. Others achieve near-mythical status because of the music that was almost lost. Art in America belongs firmly in the latter category.

When the Detroit, Michigan-based group released their self-titled debut in 1983, progressive rock gained something genuinely new. Combining Chris Flynn’s ambitious songwriting with the pioneering use of Shishonee Flynn’s concert harp as a lead instrument, the band created a sound unlike anything else. Produced by legendary Yes and Emerson Lake and Palmer collaborator Eddy Offord, with arrangements by Steve Morse and keyboards by T. Lavitz (both of Dixie Dregs), and cover art by Ioannis, the Art in America album and its eponymous single and music video became cult favorites. Collaborations with Genesis producer David Hentschel and King Crimson bass player Tony Levin followed before Art in America disappeared from view as musical fashions shifted.

Now, more than forty years later, Art in America continues their story with a new studio album: Dreams of the Disappeared. Their fourth album and their second new release over consecutive years, Dreams of the Disappeared pushes further into the rich musical territory the band first began exploring decades ago.

For songwriter Chris Flynn, the album’s title reflects both its musical structure and its deeper philosophical themes. “These songs morph together as dreams often do. They contain a continuing thread or theme, again a definition of dreams. And in a larger sense, we prepare for the infinite, our disappearance, by defining the finite, our Dreams of the Disappeared.”

That dream-like continuity flows throughout the album, where melodies evolve organically and individual songs feel like chapters within a larger musical narrative. The band’s distinctive identity remains intact, led by the unmistakable sound of Shishonee Flynn’s harp — still one of the most original instruments in progressive rock. As she explains, “Our new album Dreams of the Disappeared features several unique instruments from around the world including a Japanese koto, an African balangi, and an Indian tamboura. Most striking is my ebony and bronze Lyon & Healy pedal harp.”

“What has always set Art in America apart from other rock bands is our unusual instrumentation in conjunction with my brother Chris’s songwriting. Art in America was the first rock band to integrate harp into our unique prog/art rock sound. We continue to explore different tonal landscapes with these beautiful, unusual instruments.” This remains central to the band’s compositional language, weaving alongside guitars, keyboards and intricate rhythms to create music that feels simultaneously familiar and unlike anything else in progressive rock.

Dreams of the Disappeared also continues the band’s tradition of treating every aspect of an album as part of a complete artistic statement. The cover artwork, based on the ancient Greek comedy/tragedy masks, was painted by drummer Dan Flynn, whose art illustrates the lyrics throughout the 20-page CD booklet.

Dreams of the Disappeared represents the continuation of a creative journey interrupted by circumstance rather than inspiration. Its themes of memory, transformation and renewal resonate all the more powerfully because they are lived experience.

Some dreams disappear. Others simply wait to be heard.

Dreams of the Disappeared will be released September 24, 2026.

Dreams of the Disappeared (CD and Digital, Iconoclassic Records ICON 1098)

1. Others

2. Requiem

3. Road Thrill

4. Game

5. Shepherd

6. Three Links

7. Walking the Dog

8. Pink Dominoes

9. Falling Forward

10. Battle of Because

11. Sorry to Say

12. Postscript

To pre-order:

Label store: https://iconoclassicrecords.com/album/dreams-of-the-disappeared/

Independent retail: https://recordstoreday.com/upc/990481103843

For more information:

https://www.artinamericamusic.com

https://www.facebook.com/ArtinAmerica.music

https://www.youtube.com/@ArtinAmericaOfficial-f8b8r

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