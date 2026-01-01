Weights From Sydney, Nova Scotia Canada – Breaking Boxing News







The official weigh-in was held today for tomorrow’s professional boxing event, presented by Three Lions Promotions, at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Canadian cruiserweight Ryan Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KOs), currently ranked No. 1 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 5 by Ring Magazine, headlines in the 10-round main event against Gerardo Mellado (12-4, 7 KOs).

Official weights below:

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – CRUISERWEIGHTS

Ryan Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KOs), Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada 197.8 lbs.

Gerardo Mellado (12-4, 7 KOs), Valdivia, Chile lbs. 198.2

CO-FEATURE – 182-POUND CATCHWEIGHT – 8 ROUNDS

Brandon Brewer (28-4-3, 12 KOs), Nackawic, New Brunswick, Canada 182.0 lbs.

Daniel Beaupre (6-2, 3 KOs), Halifax, Nova scotia, Canada 182.2 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Dylan Taylor (4-0, 3 KOs), Sarnia, Ontario, Canada 147.4 lbs.

Alex Nemeth (1-1, 1 KO), Kecskemet, Hungary 138.6 lbs.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Thomas MacAuley (0-0, 0 KOs), Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada 153.2 lbs.

Devin Turner (0-0, 0 KOs), Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA 153.2 lbs.

