Dictator Trump… David Biespiel Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

David is 61 and a writer. He lives in Oregon.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

Nefarious, morally delinquent, and corrupt. A year of savagery and sadism.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

What’s wrong about it is the unmarked cars, the masked “officers” (why not just wear white sheets over their heads—it would have been cheaper), the secret police terror squads, the arbitrary arrests and shootings, the catastrophic disruptions of daily life, the development of lists and apps and surveillance to track individuals, the arrests in schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government buildings, the denunciations of fellow citizens of “possible immigrants,” the forced transport of immigrants not to the country they came from but from some third nation for indefinite imprisonment without due process, the irrelevance of the law, the fear, terror, chilling existence of immigrants and US citizens alike, the racist profiling by faceless brutes and invisible justice officials — and it’s the obvious points on the horizon, that if you can abuse terrorize non-citizens’ daily lives then you can terrorize citizens’ daily lives, and the inevitable sight of ICE gestapo heads as an intimidation force on Election Day. In a phrase, it’s a police state.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

It’s illegal, reprehensible.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

Yes. But, it’s the American people who are paying the ransom.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

It’s a kidnapping—added to the straight up murder of people in boats coming out of Venezuela.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

The United States has no reason to annex Greenland. There are nearly 100,000 American troops stationed across Europe.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

Totalitarianism 101. The Trump administration doesn’t want any other story told about America except that one that extols its vision. Education allows multiple ways of describing reality and power. The government is opposed to criticism of its propaganda.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

Well there are no “files”. We already know that Trump and Epstein were friends for many years. The problem for Trump is that his base, his voters, see the Epstein issues as emblematic of corrupt elites, and if you’re included in the investigation (as Trump is, we know) then you’re one of the elites. So you must be corrupt too. That he’s resisting releasing all the information confirms the anti-Epsteinistas point. I’m a pacifist and a liberal. I couldn’t care less if Trump is in the “Epstein files”, but his MAGA base cares a great deal about Epstein.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

Russia.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

He’s a jefe.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

His M.O. is “stop me”. That’s how he was in business (i.e., not paying his bills and seeing adjudication in front of judges he’s financially supported for election) and that’s how he is in politics (i.e., breaking laws and taking his case to judges he’s selected to the bench).

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

I can do the math as well as the next sleepy observer. Republicans hold a four seat majority in the House. There are some three dozen competitive seats, if my daily New York Times is right. For the Democrats to take control, looks to be they’ll need to hold a dozen or more of the seats they already have and flip close to ten more. Seems doable. And yet, the White House can read polls too.

We have enough evidence of Trump’s violence in the streets of America to expect that we’ll see surges of ICE and other secret police, Proud Boys, vigilante lawyers, and &c. other nefarious, masked, and violent types into the districts of those very competitive House races to suppress the vote by harassing voters at polling places and contest results all in the name of “fraud” or some such lie.

Consider the 1924 elections in Italy. The Fascists introduced an “electoral reform” bill that gave any party receiving the largest share of votes as long as they surpassed 25% of the total two-thirds of the seats in Parliament. The law passed and shortly thereafter the Fascists “won” the election. Could that happen here with Republicans in control of both chambers? Well, we know free and fair elections have been a nightmare for Trump who lost the popular vote in 2016 and was voted out of office in 2020.

Then came Jan 6 when he told his followers that he had won and fomented a violent insurrection. So, yeah, I think it’s possible. Democratic candidates and the national party and activists need to begin planning now to thwart Trump’s fascists from disrupting a free vote in the 2026 midterms — starting today.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

Horrendous, violent, repressive, hopeless.

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