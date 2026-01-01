Great British Pubs… The Caley Picture House (Edinburgh)







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of David Webb

The Caley Picture House in Edinburgh became a Wetherspoon pub in 2016. Before that is was a cinema which opened on 1 January 1923 with the silent movie “Game of Life”. The old projectors are still in the attic to prove it. Favorite drinks are Scottish whiskey and local Edinburgh beers. A must try dish is the Caley burger. The name says it all. Back in the days, when it was still a music venue, Pink Floyd, ACDC, David Bowie, Queen and New Order performed here. So if you happened to be in Edinburgh, visit the Grandest Pub in Scotland!

KB: Since when does the pub building exist and when did it become a Wetherspoon pub?

The original cinema here was, itself, a partial conversion of the County Hotel, the site of which is marked on the 1876 OS Map and a map of 1846. The present grade B listed building was originally the Caley Picture House, having opened on 1 January 1923 with “Game of Life” – a silent film. In 1928, the building was enlarged for the new ‘talkies’. Several incarnations since then have included nightclubs and a live music venue – which closed after a farewell party on 31 December 2013. It became a Wetherspoon pub in December 2016.

KB: What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

The old projectors from the cinema days are still in the attic & some of the staff swear we are haunted.

KB: What drink is a favourite and people must try?

We have some local Edinburgh beers and Scottish whiskey, these are always a must.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favorite and people must try?

Has to be the Caley Burger, it’s in the name.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Recently difficult to say, but in the music venue days performers included Pink Floyd, ACDC, David Bowie, Queen and New Order.

KB: I step inside your pub. What do I see? Walk me through it.

First of all a grand foyer, which was the ticket office back in the day. Up to the main bar where the massive space just opens up, grand gold cornice on the walls and ceilings, an art deco stags head and a tiled bar front make this “the grandest pub in Scotland” (according to what is printed on the lift). Then perhaps a trip upstairs to the second bar on the mezzanine level where you can take in the views from a different perspective.

KB: Why should people visit your pub?

Simply one of the best looking Wetherspoon pubs in the estate, great building, great staff, great service.

For more information, check out The Caley Picture House’s website: HERE

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